25.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. to Conduct the Absolute Dump Truck Auction of the Year

Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in equipment auctions, is pleased to announce the Absolute Dump Truck Auction of the Year, taking place Thursday, August 21, at 9:00 AM ET.

PELZER, SC / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in equipment auctions, is pleased to announce the Absolute Dump Truck Auction of the Year, taking place Thursday, August 21, at 9:00 AM ET. The live auction with online bidding will be held at 1618 Auction Drive, Pelzer, SC. Preview all lots and bid online at JeffMartinAuctioneers.com.

This major auction event will feature more than 250 lots, including over 100 late-model, fleet-maintained tri-axle dump trucks, 30+ fleet maintained tandem-axle day cab tractors, construction equipment, trailers, and support vehicles. The auction is designed to meet the needs of road construction, grading, aggregate hauling, and asphalt paving companies across the country.

"This is the cleanest, most complete fleet of dump trucks brought to public auction in 2025. The timing is perfect to meet the industry's growing infrastructure demands," said Jeff Martin, CEO and President of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.

Auction Highlights:
Fleet-Maintained Tri-Axle Dump Trucks

  • 2019 and newer Kenworth T880 models

  • Peterbilt 567 units

  • Mack GR84F dump trucks

  • All trucks are DOT-compliant, low-mileage, single-owner, and recently serviced.

Tandem-Axle Day Cab Tractors

  • 2020 Kenworth T880 day cabs. One-owner, fleet-maintained and ready for immediate use.

Construction Equipment (Expected Inventory)

  • Hydraulic excavators

  • Crawler tractors

  • Wheel loaders

  • Multi-terrain loaders

  • Skid steers

Event Details:

  • Event: Absolute Dump Truck Auction of the Year

  • Host: Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.

  • Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

  • Time: 9:00 AM ET

  • Location: 1618 Auction Drive, Pelzer, SC 29669

  • Format: Live, in-person and online simulcast via JeffMartinAuctioneers.com

  • Nearest City: Greenville, South Carolina

  • Nearby Airports: Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP), Charlotte Douglas International (CLT), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL)

  • Parking: Ample on-site and accessible parking available

Buyer Information:

Registration:

  • Online at www.JeffMartinAuctioneers.com

  • In-person at any Jeff Martin Auctioneers location in South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Texas, or Minnesota

Preview and Inspection:

  • Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET at auction location

Financing:

  • Truck and equipment financing available through www.JeffMartinCapital.com. Visit the website to prequalify for financing options.

Transport Assistance:

  • Available through Jeff Martin Transportation. For quotes, call 844.450.6200

Online Bidding Registration:

  • Open now and remains available through the start of the auction

Contact:
JD Miller
Marketing Director
Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.
Phone: 844.450.6200
Email: Marketing@jeffmartinauctioneers.com
Website: www.JeffMartinAuctioneers.com

About Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.:
Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. is a nationally respected auction firm specializing in the sale of construction and transportation equipment. With a reputation built on integrity and results, the company connects serious buyers and motivated sellers through world-class auction events across the United States.

SOURCE: Jeff Martin Auctioneer



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/jeff-martin-auctioneers-inc.-to-conduct-the-absolute-dump-truck-auctio-1052161

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
