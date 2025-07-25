Anzeige
25.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Sales Talent Inc. Was Named a Grid Leader by G2 for Its Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies Categories for Summer 2025

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / G2 has Sales Talent Inc. ranked as the #1 recruiting firm globally out of 459 agencies with 199 five-star and 4 four-star reviews for an average rating of 4.98 stars!

G2 Grid Leader Recruitment Firms

G2 Grid Leader Recruitment Firms

Sales Talent, Inc., a leading software and manufacturing/industrial B2B sales and marketing recruiting firm, announced today that it had won G2's highest awards: Grid Leader in both the Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories.

"Earning G2's premier Grid Leader designation across both the Recruiting and Staffing Agency categories is a tremendous privilege. Being recognized as the world's top recruiting firm for customer satisfaction underscores the passion and care we invest in every search. At Sales Talent Inc., our commitment remains unchanged: deliver exceptional results and an outstanding experience for every client we serve," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent?Inc.

G2 is the leading provider of business software and services reviews and leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales, customer success & marketing) for startup SaaS, General B2B Sales, and Manufacturing/Industrial B2B companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

Contact Information

Chris Carlson
President
chris@salestalentinc.com
425-739-9979

.

SOURCE: Sales Talent Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sales-talent-inc.-was-named-a-grid-leader-by-g2-for-its-recruitm-1052575

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
