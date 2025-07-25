

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Linkhome Holdings Inc. (LHAI) is up over 120% at $12.40. Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) is up over 48% at $2.12. Coursera, Inc. (COUR) is up over 25% at $11.37. NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) is up over 19% at $6.06. AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is up over 17% at $3.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) is up over 14% at $645.15. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is up over 13% at $119.25. SMX (Security Matters) (SMX) is up over 13% at $1.27. Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA) is up over 11% at $1.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is up over 6% at $3.49.



In the Red



Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) is down over 41% at $0.95. Absci Corporation (ABSI) is down over 17% at $2.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is down over 13% at $11.16. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is down over 10% at $2.74. Ten-League International Holdings Limited (TLIH) is down over 9% at $1.45. Intel Corporation (INTC) is down over 7% at $20.91. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is down over 6% at $9.30. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME) is down over 6% at $1.19.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



