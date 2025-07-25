Hyperlink InfoSystem Launches Clever247.ai - AI-Powered Platform to Automate Sales and Support Calls

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperlink InfoSystem, a globally renowned IT solutions provider, proudly announces the launch of Clever247.ai, an advanced conversational AI platform that enables businesses to fully automate their sales and support calls. Designed for companies of all sizes across diverse industries, Clever247.ai helps organizations handle every incoming call with intelligence, speed, and consistency-24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Clever247.ai functions as a highly capable virtual agent, responding to all business calls with human-like interactions. The platform is built to manage a wide range of use cases including answering product or service inquiries, booking and rescheduling appointments, offering order and delivery updates, resolving common customer concerns, and even escalating complex queries to the right teams when necessary. It eliminates the need for businesses to depend solely on human agents to manage high volumes of routine or repetitive calls, thus improving efficiency while reducing operational overhead.

Unlike traditional IVR systems or limited chatbots, Clever247.ai uses advanced natural language processing and speech recognition technologies to understand caller intent in real time and respond accordingly. It's designed to integrate seamlessly with existing CRMs, appointment systems, and order management tools, making it easy for businesses to adopt the solution without disrupting their current workflow. From healthcare clinics managing patient appointments to real estate agencies handling property inquiries, and from e-commerce stores resolving order questions to logistics companies providing shipment updates-Clever247.ai adapts to every industry's unique communication needs.

The platform also offers businesses full visibility through an intuitive dashboard that provides access to call summaries, lead conversion reports, customer interaction histories, and system performance insights. With easy onboarding, customizable conversation flows, and support for multiple languages, Clever247.ai is built to scale with businesses as they grow and expand.

"Clever247.ai is more than just an AI answering system-it's a complete customer interaction solution that works tirelessly to ensure every call is answered and every opportunity is captured," said Harnil Oza, CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem. "In a world where customers expect instant responses and 24/7 availability, Clever247.ai empowers businesses to meet those expectations without compromising quality or increasing costs."

For more information about Clever247.ai or to request a personalized demo, visit www.clever247.ai.

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a prominent international enterprise excelling in IT solutions in many domains. Since its humble beginnings in 2011, its specialization in technologies has expanded across web development, mobile app development, enterprise software solutions, and now Artificial Intelligence (AI). With over 1200+ employees and a global presence in the USA, UK, UAE, France, India, and Canada, Hyperlink InfoSystem is dedicated to assisting corporations to leverage the complete power of technology to accomplish their goals.

