Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A401LD | ISIN: KYG008941083 | Ticker-Symbol: GL4
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 11:50
23,870 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCELERANT HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCELERANT HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Accelerant celebrates IPO

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 25th

  • Stocks are mixed Friday morning after the S&P 500 closed at a record for the 13th time this year. The index has been bolstered by earning season so far with over 80% of quarterly figures topping expectations, according to FactSet.
  • Investors are paying close attention to the relationship between President Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. On Thursday, the President paid a visit to the central bank, ramping up pressure to lower interest rates.
  • Accelerant (NYSE: ARX), a tech-forward platform that helps provide coverage for hard-to-insure companies, will ring the opening bell to celebrate its IPO. Shares surged by 26% during the company's first day of trade.

Opening Bell
Accelerant (NYSE: ARX) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) celebrates its pre-season tour of the U.S.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738384/NYSE_Market_Update_July_25.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--accelerant-celebrates-ipo-302513947.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.