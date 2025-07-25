Kevin McNerney: Gold Depot Launches IRA Division and Boca Raton HQ, Building on $1B Legacy in Precious Metals

With over $1 billion in physical gold delivered since 2010, Gold Depot expands services for retirees with a dedicated Gold IRA division and new headquarters in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Gold Depot, a national leader in physical precious metals, today announces the official launch of its Gold IRA division and the opening of its new corporate headquarters at 1825 NW Corporate Blvd, Suite 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431. These milestones reflect the company's steady growth and long-standing commitment to helping Americans protect and preserve their wealth through physical assets.

Since its founding in 2010, Gold Depot has delivered over $1 billion in precious metals to conservative investors, retirees, and wealth-conscious families across the country. With the launch of its IRA division, the company now offers a streamlined, transparent way to roll over traditional IRAs, 401(k)s, and other qualified retirement plans into physical gold and silver, held securely in IRS-approved vaults.

"Opening our Boca Raton office and launching the IRA division are more than business moves. They represent our unwavering dedication to helping clients achieve financial sovereignty," said Kevin McNerney, Founder and CEO of Gold Depot. "We've always focused on doing things the right way, with no gimmicks and no hype. Now, we're making it even easier for clients to take control of their retirement with real assets they can trust."

Highlights of the Gold Depot IRA Division include:

Flat-Rate Pricing: Transparent fees with no confusing markups or commissions.

White-Glove Rollover Support: Personalized guidance from experienced IRA Specialists.

Freedom of Choice: Access to a wide selection of IRA-eligible gold and silver.

Compliant Storage: Secure, IRS-approved depositories with high standards of protection.

Legacy-Focused Solutions: Planning support for intergenerational wealth transfer.

As inflation concerns rise and market volatility continues, demand for gold-backed retirement strategies has surged. Gold Depot's IRA division provides a trusted, stable path forward for those looking to diversify and secure their nest egg.

"Retirement planning doesn't have to be complicated or intimidating," McNerney added. "At Gold Depot, we give clients the clarity and confidence they need to make informed decisions about their future."

With its new headquarters in Boca Raton and the launch of a full-service IRA division, Gold Depot is reaffirming its position as a steady hand in uncertain times. The company continues to stand apart with its client-first approach, grounded in transparency, integrity, and education. Whether planning for retirement or preserving generational wealth, investors now have a trusted partner in Gold Depot - one that delivers not just gold, but peace of mind.

