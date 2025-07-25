Dixie Belle Paint: New VooDoo Gel Stains From Dixie Belle Bring Fresh Options for DIY Wood Furniture Refinishing

Dixie Belle Paint Company Introduces Four Innovative VooDoo Gel Stains, Offering Fresh, Custom Wood Finishes for DIY Furniture Makeovers and Restoration Projects

PORT RICHEY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Stained wood furniture is a leading trend in DIY furniture makeovers as well as furniture refinishing and restoration projects, and Dixie Belle Paint Company - established in 2014 as a full-service brand for chalk paint, stains, and furniture refinishing supplies - is setting the tone for custom furniture transformations with four new colors in its popular VooDoo Gel Stain line. These beautiful wood stain options offer creators fresh approaches to wood refinishing without relying on the same old color choices. With creativity, ease, and versatility, these stains support styles ranging from rustic farmhouse to clean-lined boho and natural wood finishes that dominate today's contemporary home decor.

Dixie Belle Paints VooDoo Gel Stain New Releases

Water based wood stains that are easy to use for all your furniture and interior DIY projects.

Meet the Four Game-Changers:

• Whiskey Barrel:

A rich, warm brown wood stain that channels the timeless look of aged wood. Whiskey Barrel adds depth and character, making it ideal for rustic furniture makeovers and distressed wood finishes.

• Fireside Ash:

A light, cool brown that highlights the natural grain of wood. Fireside Ash is perfect for modern wood furniture updates and minimalist home decor.

• Charred Hickory:

A smoky, dramatic brown that adds depth and contrast. Charred Hickory is a bold choice for statement furniture pieces and DIY furniture transformations.

• Bleached Cypress:

A light brown inspired by sun-weathered wood, ideal for coastal furniture styles, natural furniture DIYs, and light wood finishes.

Stained furniture has morphed from a secondary option to a popular choice in home decor renovation trends. Once overshadowed by painted pieces, stains now play a central role in custom furniture projects. Dixie Belle's new VooDoo Gel Stains support this shift by providing products that combine innovation with style. These stains are more than just a finishing touch-they're essential tools for furniture flippers, DIYers, and home decor aficionados looking to achieve natural wood finishes and modern, clean aesthetics.

Wood stains are experiencing this comeback as homeowners look for ways to bring out the natural textures in their pieces. Unlike paint - which covers the surface - stains reveal and enhance the character of the wood. Dixie Belle's water-based gel stain formula is low-VOC and designed for eco-friendly furniture refinishing. Easy to apply and quick to clean, VooDoo Gel Stains are ideal for both beginner DIY projects and professional furniture restoration.

Dixie Belle Paint Company

Dixie Belle Paint Company is a leading brand in the furniture painting and refinishing industry. Known for its wide range of chalk paint, gel stains, brushes, and DIY furniture products, Dixie Belle supports creatives of all skill levels. The company continues to be a trusted name in upcycled furniture projects, home improvement trends, and decorative wood finishes.

Available Now

Dixie Belle's VooDoo Gel Stain colors are available now online and through participating retailers: find a retailer close by! Whether you're refinishing furniture, updating wood cabinets, or working on DIY home projects, these stains are designed to help you get professional results.

SOURCE: Dixie Belle Paint

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/new-voodoo-gel-stains-from-dixie-belle-bring-fresh-options-for-diy-woo-1052051