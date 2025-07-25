RedChip Companies, Inc.: Lantern Pharma Interview to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air an interview with Lantern Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:LTRN) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interview in its entirety at: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/ltrn_access

In an exclusive interview, Panna Sharma, CEO of Lantern Pharma, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how Lantern is redefining oncology drug development through its proprietary AI platform, RADR®. Sharma highlights Lantern's clinical-stage programs (LP-300, LP-184, and LP-284) which address high-need indications such as NSCLC in never-smokers, DDR-deficient solid tumors, and aggressive lymphomas. He also shares how Lantern's capital-efficient AI-driven model, which has enabled 12 oncology programs in just two years at a fraction of traditional development costs, is driving rapid value creation. With multiple upcoming clinical readouts, an expanding AI-driven pipeline, and over 100 issued and pending patents, Lantern is positioned as a next-generation biotech innovator at the intersection of artificial intelligence and precision oncology.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on accelerating and optimizing the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer therapies. Its RADR® platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to uncover novel therapeutic opportunities, accelerate drug development, and improve patient outcomes.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies.

