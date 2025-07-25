Equity Insider: Silver Hits Inflection Point--Retail Eyes Turn to High-Potential Miners

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - Silver is starting to attract renewed attention as it pushes toward what some chart analysts are calling a once-in-a-generation technical breakout. With the metal now testing the critical US$40 mark, major institutions like Bank of America are beginning to suggest that silver could outperform gold in the months ahead. As momentum builds, investor interest is shifting toward emerging silver miners such as Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF), Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TILL) (OTCPK: TILCF), Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SVRS) (OTCQB: SVRSF), Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF), and Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF).

Just as gold cooled off after a brief rally, silver has started to gain traction. Sprott Asset Management has flagged silver's upside potential, pointing to its favorable supply-demand dynamics. With structural supply shortfalls persisting and new money flowing into silver-backed plays, the setup is creating compelling entry points for mining-focused investors.

Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) has secured full community access rights to its Jorimina and Randypata deposits in Peru, clearing the path for immediate exploration. The agreement with the Comunidad Campesina De Tunsulla is now in good standing through the 2025 season and into 2026, allowing the company to finalize its summer exploration plan and begin groundwork.

"A community access agreement is the foundation for all exploration in Peru and the importance of obtaining and maintaining these agreements and continuously striving to ensure a harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship with the local community members cannot be overstated," Stephen Barley, Chairman and CEO of Magma Silver. "This is their land, and we are being allowed the privilege of exploring and developing the property. We will endeavor to treat the land and local communities with the utmost care and respect at all times."

These deposits saw over CAD$10 million in historic exploration by Newmont, which reported promising results from both surface sampling and drilling-including highlights like 17.4 metres of 3.06 g/t gold and 128 metres of 1.31 oz/t silver from the Jorimina deposit.

This milestone follows Magma's recent expansion into Peru, where it has launched a Lima office and assembled a seasoned in-country team to accelerate its 4,100-hectare Niñobamba silver-gold project. The project is underpinned by three contiguous deposits- Main, Randypata, and Jorimina-which are believed to form a single large-scale high-sulfidation system. The company's strategy now hinges on applying modern targeting techniques to ground that was already tested by majors like Newmont and AngloGold.

"Magma has established a first-class operating team in Peru," said Barley. "We have successfully created the team in record time, thanks to the guidance of Jeffrey Reeder, our Senior Technical Advisor, and his extensive experience in mining operations in Peru, spanning over 30 years. "

Veteran geologist and mine builder Carlos?Agreda?Minaya takes over as General Manager, backed by legal counsel Dentons, environmental specialist Ecosoul, and field expert Edgar?Leon?Choque, all working toward drill permits for the Jorimina and Randypata deposits that could arrive this month.

"The establishment of an experienced operations team we can trust will make a significant contribution to our success in Peru," said Stephen Barley, CEO and Chairman of Magma Silver. "Peru is a sophisticated, mining-friendly jurisdiction with detailed regulatory requirements that must be strictly adhered to. The experienced team we are involved with will ensure smooth operations for Magma."

Veteran geologist Carlos Agreda Minaya has been appointed General Manager, leading a team supported by Dentons for legal, Ecosoul for environmental work, and Edgar Leon Choque in the field. Surface access is already secured for Randypata and Jorimina, while discussions for Main are underway. The company expects to receive drill permits soon, with a diamond drilling campaign targeted for Q4 2025. In parallel, mapping, and surface sampling are underway to refine targets.

Magma's share structure remains tight, with just over 34 million shares outstanding and all claims secure through at least mid-2026. As the company shifts from planning to execution, it offers new investors exposure to a well-positioned exploration play in one of South America's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Magma Silver at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/06/04/mining-giants-missed-the-big-prize-a-juniors-back-for-the-precious-metals/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TILL) (OTCPK: TILCF) has officially acquired Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SVRS) (OTCQB: SVRSF) in an all-share deal, consolidating the two companies under one silver-focused banner. The transaction gives former Till shareholders equity in Silver Storm and exposure to its flagship La Parrilla silver mine complex in Mexico, which previously produced over 34 million silver-equivalent ounces.

With 100% ownership of both La Parrilla and the large-scale San Diego silver project, Silver Storm is now positioned as a growing player in the Mexican silver space. The newly combined company brings together strategic assets, fresh capital, and a focused plan to re-enter production in a tightening silver market.

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) is advancing exploration at its Adams Plateau project in British Columbia, a prospective SEDEX-style system targeting silver, zinc, lead, copper, and gold.

"We are glad to continue our work on Adams Plateau toward defining drill targets on this road-accessible project," said Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47. "The abundance of surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging for the potential of new and exciting discoveries. The Company has received a 5-year permit for drilling. This year is shaping up to be transformational for the Company with a full season of drilling at the flagship Red Mountain Project and the pending merger with Summa Silver."

The company recently completed prospecting and soil geochemical surveys, collecting 687 samples across multiple high-potential zones. Results will guide future drilling as Silver47 works to uncover new mineralized trends within this underexplored but highly promising area.

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF) has kicked off its 2025 drill program at the Silver Queen project in British Columbia, with initial holes targeting extensions of high-grade silver-gold-zinc mineralization along the No. 3 Vein.

"Equity continues the process of systematic extension of the No. 3 Vein set, which remains open along strike and at depth," said Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration for Equity Metals. "The 2025 drill program builds on earlier 2024 exploration encouragement, and with continued success, will be accretive to the existing mineral resources identified in the four known precious metal deposits currently delineated on the property. Work in 2025 will continue to incorporate the 2024-25 drill data into revised exploration and resource models toward a Mineral Resource update to be prepared in Q4/25 as Equity continues to develop the ever-expanding Silver Queen vein systems."

The company has already completed over 1,400 metres of drilling out of a planned 6,000 metres, following up on strong 2024 results that showed up to 710 g/t silver equivalent over 3.3 metres.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/06/04/mining-giants-missed-the-big-prize-a-juniors-back-for-the-precious-metals/

