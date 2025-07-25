Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus and Dala Vind sell the Fageråsen wind energy project to OX2 - strengthening the Dalarna region's energy transition

Eolus AB (publ) together with Dala Vind AB have today signed an agreement for the sale of the Fageråsen wind energy project to OX2, a leading European developer and operator of renewable energy production. The project - currently in late development stage and comprising up to 34 turbines in five areas - was developed in close collaboration between Eolus and Dala Vind, and is an important part of the energy transition in the Dalarna region in Sweden.

In connection with the signing, Eolus received a payment amounting to 6,6 MSEK. Reimbursement of Eolus' project capex is conditional upon certain regulatory approvals. Additional payments of substantial size will be made to the sellers once the buyer makes a final investment decision for construction of the project.

A joint venture with local roots and national expertise

The Fageråsen Project is the result of a long-term collaboration where two parties with complementary strengths have contributed to its success:

Eolus AB, one of Sweden's most experienced developers of renewable energy solutions with 35 years in the industry and operations in six markets, has brought extensive technical expertise, project management, and business acumen. Eolus has been responsible for strategic project development and the overall structure required to carry out a project of this scale.

Dala Vind AB, with deep roots in the region and a strong presence in the local community, has played a crucial role in land negotiations, community dialogue, and regional integration. Through its local network and ability to create acceptance and participation, Dala Vind has laid the foundation for a project that is both sustainable and well-anchored in the local area.

Together, the companies have shaped a project that aims not only to deliver significant amounts of renewable electricity, but also to create local value and contribute to a more robust energy system.

Strengthened grid and increased energy security in Dalarna

An important component of the project is that Fageråsen will help establish an additional transmission grid point in Dalarna. This is of strategic importance for the entire region, as it increases grid capacity, reduces vulnerability, and strengthens energy security-something that is crucial as the electrification of industry and transport continues.

OX2 takes over for implementation and long-term ownership

OX2 is acquiring the project with the ambition to complete construction and remain as the long-term owner and operator. With broad experience in developing, constructing, and managing renewable energy projects in both Europe and Australia, OX2 is a strong partner to drive the project into its next phase. The Fageråsen wind farm will become part of OX2's growing portfolio of energy parks, where the company acts not only as developer and manager but also as a long-term owner. The goal is for the park to be fully operational by early 2028.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 25 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-25 14:30 CEST.

Image Attachments

Photo: Eolus