OXON Technologies Appoints Global Business and Technology Leader Amit Mehra as Senior Advisor to Accelerate Climate-Tech Commercialization

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / OXON Technologies, a deep-tech climate innovator pioneering cutting-edge fuel efficiency, industrial decarbonization and emissions reduction technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amit Mehra as Senior Advisor.

Amit Mehra brings over two decades of global leadership at the intersection of technology and positive impact, having scaled pioneering businesses across both emerging and developed markets. Most recently, Amit served as Managing Director (Partner) at Accenture UK, where he led global commercial strategy and growth for Accenture's world-renowned Sustainability Services portfolio. He currently co-chairs the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Clean Air, mobilizing insights, action, policy and capital toward clean air innovation and decarbonization to drive economic growth.

A seasoned entrepreneur and operator, Amit was the Founder and CEO of Reuters Market Light, one of the world's first AgTech ventures, positively impacting millions of farmers and serving leading agribusinesses and financial institutions. He scaled the business across India and beyond, eventually spinning it off from Thomson Reuters as RML AgTech. Amit was also an advisor to London Business School, helping found the Wheeler Institute for Business and Development. He continues to serve as a strategic partner to businesses, investors and PE funds.

Andrew Lowenstein, CEO of OXON Technologies, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Amit Mehra to OXON Technologies. His unique combination of C-suite experience, systems thinking, and operational expertise in technology-led transformation is exactly what OXON Technologies needs at this inflection point. Our technologies are already delivering verified impact in the transportation, mining, and construction sectors. With a global market opportunity of over $500 billion, OXON Technologies looks forward to Amit's leadership and global networks unlocking commercial partnerships, accelerating capital engagement, and positioning OXON Technologies for large-scale global deployment."

Amit Mehra added:

"Having built, scaled and advised tech-led businesses across decarbonization, clean tech and food systems, I have learnt that true impact only scales when it delivers tangible commercial value. OXON Technologies represents exactly that: measurable financial returns through significant opex reduction and a huge impact on CO2e, NOx and PM2.5 emissions. As the World Bank notes, a 20% drop in PM 2.5 increases labour productivity by 33%. OXON Technologies' solutions therefore offer transformational outcomes, grounded in rigorous science and pilot-proven commercial evidence. I look forward to working with Andrew and team to help shape the next phase of growth - across infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, energy and beyond."

About OXON Technologies

OXON Technologies, formerly known as The Fuel Matrix, continues to redefine energy efficiency and emissions reduction through its proprietary suite of technologies. With deep traction across industrial sectors and robust commercial validation, the company is positioned to become a global platform for clean combustion and commercial performance-led decarbonization.

OXON Technologies' proprietary technologies enhance fuel combustion at the molecular level, delivering:

Emissions reductions of up to 90% PM2.5, 60% NOx , and 21% CO2e

Up to 60% reduction in maintenance and operating costs

Up to 15% fuel savings

