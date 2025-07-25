Anzeige
WKN: A2APM9 | ISIN: US32051X1081 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HI
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 17:00
21,600 Euro
+0,93 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST HAWAIIAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST HAWAIIAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60021,80017:39
21,60021,80017:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), ("First Hawaiian" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"I'm happy to report that First Hawaiian Bank had an outstanding second quarter, and posted net income of $73.2 million, a 23.6% increase over the first quarter," said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Our results were driven by strong revenues, well controlled expenses and continued excellent credit quality."

On July 23, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income of $73.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $58.8 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits increased $15.6 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.11%
  • Recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses
  • Provision for income taxes included a net benefit of $5.1 million due a recent change in the California tax code
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.8 billion at June 30, 2025 versus $23.7 billion at March 31, 2025.

Gross loans and leases were $14.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $58.8 million, or 0.4%, from $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $15.6 million from March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $163.6 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to $160.5 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.11% in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 3 basis points compared to 3.08% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $54.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million compared to noninterest income of $50.5 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $124.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.4 million compared to noninterest expense of $123.6 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 57.2% and 58.2% for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 16.9% and 23.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the remeasurement of the California deferred tax assets as of the beginning of the year, reflecting the enactment of a recent change in the California tax code.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $167.8 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $166.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.3 million as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Net charge-offs were $3.3 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Total non-performing assets were $28.6 million, or 0.20% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $20.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2025.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion on June 30, 2025 versus $2.6 billion on March 31, 2025.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.12%, 13.03% and 14.28%, respectively, on June 30, 2025, compared with 9.01%, 12.93% and 14.17%, respectively, on March 31, 2025.

The Company repurchased 1.04 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $25.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the second quarter. The average cost was $23.99 per share repurchased.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company's website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3617237efe0943198ba8998c36c623cc, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com

Financial Highlights Table 1
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Operating Results:
Net interest income $163,583 $160,526 $152,851 $324,109 $307,278
Provision for credit losses 4,500 10,500 1,800 15,000 8,100
Noninterest income 53,958 50,477 51,768 104,435 103,139
Noninterest expense 124,939 123,560 122,086 248,499 250,899
Net income 73,247 59,248 61,921 132,495 116,141
Basic earnings per share 0.58 0.47 0.48 1.05 0.91
Diluted earnings per share 0.58 0.47 0.48 1.05 0.91
Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52
Dividend payout ratio 44.83% 55.32% 54.17% 49.52% 57.14%
Performance Ratios(1):
Net interest margin 3.11% 3.08% 2.92% 3.10% 2.91%
Efficiency ratio 57.23% 58.22% 59.22% 57.71% 60.69%
Return on average total assets 1.23% 1.01% 1.04% 1.12% 0.97%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.28% 1.05% 1.08% 1.17% 1.01%
Return on average total stockholders' equity 11.03% 9.09% 9.91% 10.07% 9.32%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 17.61% 14.59% 16.42% 16.12% 15.48%
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases $14,288,918 $14,309,998 $14,358,049 $14,299,400 $14,335,306
Average earning assets 21,167,588 21,169,194 21,247,707 21,168,386 21,364,799
Average assets 23,859,410 23,890,459 23,958,913 23,874,849 24,073,060
Average deposits 20,280,042 20,354,040 20,308,028 20,316,836 20,439,979
Average stockholders' equity 2,663,850 2,641,978 2,512,471 2,652,975 2,504,656
Market Value Per Share:
Closing 24.96 24.44 20.76 24.96 20.76
High 25.09 28.28 22.68 28.28 23.12
Low 20.32 23.95 19.48 20.32 19.48
As of As of As of As of
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2024
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases $ 14,351,869 $14,293,036 $14,408,258 $14,359,899
Total assets 23,837,147 23,744,958 23,828,186 23,991,791
Total deposits 20,231,419 20,215,816 20,322,216 20,318,832
Short-term borrowings 250,000 250,000 250,000 500,000
Total stockholders' equity 2,694,545 2,648,852 2,617,486 2,550,312
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value $ 21.61 $21.07 $20.70 $19.94
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2) 13.63 13.15 12.83 12.16
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.20% 0.14% 0.14% 0.13%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.17% 1.17% 1.11% 1.12%
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.03% 12.93% 12.80% 12.73%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.03% 12.93% 12.80% 12.73%
Total Capital Ratio 14.28% 14.17% 13.99% 13.92%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.12% 9.01% 9.14% 9.03%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.30% 11.16% 10.98% 10.63%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 7.44% 7.27% 7.10% 6.76%
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches 48 48 48 48
Number of ATMs 274 273 273 272
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,006 1,995 1,997 2,032
(1)Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended March 31, 2025.
(2)Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders' equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income
Loans and lease financing $ 193,393 $192,102 $202,068 $ 385,495 $401,912
Available-for-sale investment securities 12,469 13,150 14,143 25,619 28,689
Held-to-maturity investment securities 16,299 16,647 17,575 32,946 35,368
Other 14,578 13,251 11,148 27,829 23,917
Total interest income 236,739 235,150 244,934 471,889 489,886
Interest expense
Deposits 70,289 71,709 85,609 141,998 169,752
Short-term borrowings 2,627 2,599 5,953 5,226 11,906
Other 240 316 521 556 950
Total interest expense 73,156 74,624 92,083 147,780 182,608
Net interest income 163,583 160,526 152,851 324,109 307,278
Provision for credit losses 4,500 10,500 1,800 15,000 8,100
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,083 150,026 151,051 309,109 299,178
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,830 7,535 7,793 15,365 15,339
Credit and debit card fees 15,913 14,474 15,861 30,387 32,034
Other service charges and fees 13,350 12,167 11,036 25,517 20,940
Trust and investment services income 9,154 9,370 9,426 18,524 19,780
Bank-owned life insurance 4,724 4,371 3,360 9,095 7,646
Investment securities gains, net - 37 - 37 -
Other 2,987 2,523 4,292 5,510 7,400
Total noninterest income 53,958 50,477 51,768 104,435 103,139
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 59,501 60,104 57,737 119,605 116,999
Contracted services and professional fees 15,997 14,839 16,067 30,836 31,806
Occupancy 7,934 8,100 7,377 16,034 14,318
Equipment 14,037 13,871 13,196 27,908 26,609
Regulatory assessment and fees 3,759 3,823 3,814 7,582 11,934
Advertising and marketing 2,035 2,179 1,765 4,214 4,377
Card rewards program 8,406 7,919 8,719 16,325 17,227
Other 13,270 12,725 13,411 25,995 27,629
Total noninterest expense 124,939 123,560 122,086 248,499 250,899
Income before provision for income taxes 88,102 76,943 80,733 165,045 151,418
Provision for income taxes 14,855 17,695 18,812 32,550 35,277
Net income $ 73,247 $59,248 $61,921 $ 132,495 $116,141
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $0.47 $0.48 $ 1.05 $0.91
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $0.47 $0.48 $ 1.05 $0.91
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 125,321,837 126,281,802 127,867,853 125,799,060 127,787,663
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 125,833,064 127,166,932 128,262,594 126,493,569 128,279,917
Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2025 2025 2024 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 304,624 $240,738 $258,057 $290,501
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,094,411 1,073,841 912,133 824,258
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,097,906 as of June 30, 2025, $2,091,034 as of March 31, 2025, $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024 and $2,379,004 as of June 30, 2024) 1,891,654 1,858,428 1,926,516 2,067,956
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,230,698 as of June 30, 2025, $3,250,275 as of March 31, 2025, $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024 and $3,401,006 as of June 30, 2024) 3,658,814 3,724,908 3,790,650 3,917,175
Loans held for sale - 1,547 - 2,820
Loans and leases 14,351,869 14,293,036 14,408,258 14,359,899
Less: allowance for credit losses 167,825 166,612 160,393 160,517
Net loans and leases 14,184,044 14,126,424 14,247,865 14,199,382
Premises and equipment, net 299,149 292,576 288,530 283,762
Accrued interest receivable 77,943 78,973 79,979 82,512
Bank-owned life insurance 502,419 495,567 491,890 486,261
Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Mortgage servicing rights 4,828 4,926 5,078 5,395
Other assets 823,769 851,538 831,996 836,277
Total assets $ 23,837,147 $23,744,958 $23,828,186 $23,991,791
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing $ 13,386,987 $13,330,265 $13,347,068 $13,461,365
Noninterest-bearing 6,844,432 6,885,551 6,975,148 6,857,467
Total deposits 20,231,419 20,215,816 20,322,216 20,318,832
Short-term borrowings 250,000 250,000 250,000 500,000
Retirement benefits payable 95,357 96,241 97,135 101,304
Other liabilities 565,826 534,049 541,349 521,343
Total liabilities 21,142,602 21,096,106 21,210,700 21,441,479
Stockholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,173,027 / 124,683,544 shares as of June 30, 2025, issued/outstanding: 142,139,353 / 125,692,598 shares as of March 31, 2025, issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024 and issued/outstanding: 141,728,446 / 127,879,012 shares as of June 30, 2024) 1,422 1,421 1,417 1,417
Additional paid-in capital 2,567,936 2,564,408 2,560,380 2,554,795
Retained earnings 1,000,997 960,337 934,048 887,176
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (407,008) (433,769) (463,994) (519,132)
Treasury stock (17,489,483 shares as of June 30, 2025, 16,446,755 shares as of March 31, 2025, 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 13,849,434 shares as of June 30, 2024) (468,802) (443,545) (414,365) (373,944)
Total stockholders' equity 2,694,545 2,648,852 2,617,486 2,550,312
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,837,147 $23,744,958 $23,828,186 $23,991,791
Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,276.8 $14.1 4.45% $1,171.1 $12.8 4.44% $773.4 $10.5 5.45%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable 1,869.3 12.5 2.67 1,891.4 13.2 2.79 2,100.7 14.1 2.69
Non-Taxable 1.3 - 5.27 1.4 - 5.52 1.5 - 5.76
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 3,099.9 13.2 1.70 3,164.0 13.6 1.72 3,358.2 14.4 1.71
Non-Taxable 596.5 3.3 2.21 599.0 3.7 2.51 602.9 4.0 2.64
Total Investment Securities 5,567.0 29.0 2.08 5,655.8 30.5 2.16 6,063.3 32.5 2.15
Loans Held for Sale 0.3 - 6.86 0.3 - 6.28 1.0 - 6.58
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial 2,291.5 35.2 6.16 2,196.8 33.6 6.20 2,201.6 38.1 6.96
Commercial real estate 4,392.5 66.9 6.11 4,420.1 66.5 6.10 4,305.6 71.5 6.68
Construction 900.4 14.9 6.66 937.0 15.4 6.67 984.8 18.5 7.57
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,104.1 40.2 3.92 4,150.3 40.9 3.94 4,229.4 40.1 3.80
Home equity line 1,154.4 13.4 4.64 1,149.8 13.1 4.61 1,164.2 12.6 4.35
Consumer 1,013.9 19.2 7.58 1,019.5 18.9 7.53 1,054.1 17.7 6.74
Lease financing 432.1 4.2 3.90 436.5 4.3 3.99 418.3 4.3 4.09
Total Loans and Leases 14,288.9 194.0 5.44 14,310.0 192.7 5.44 14,358.0 202.8 5.67
Other Earning Assets 34.6 0.4 4.94 32.0 0.4 5.48 52.0 0.7 5.25
Total Earning Assets(2) 21,167.6 237.5 4.50 21,169.2 236.4 4.51 21,247.7 246.5 4.66
Cash and Due from Banks 222.3 235.9 240.4
Other Assets 2,469.5 2,485.4 2,470.8
Total Assets $23,859.4 $23,890.5 $23,958.9
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings $6,247.5 $21.0 1.35% $6,232.5 $21.3 1.38% $6,000.4 $23.4 1.57%
Money Market 3,822.1 22.8 2.39 3,922.2 23.0 2.38 4,076.7 30.6 3.02
Time 3,389.4 26.5 3.14 3,317.1 27.4 3.36 3,284.3 31.6 3.87
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,459.0 70.3 2.09 13,471.8 71.7 2.16 13,361.4 85.6 2.58
Other Short-Term Borrowings 250.0 2.6 4.22 250.0 2.6 4.22 500.0 6.0 4.79
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 20.8 0.2 4.62 27.5 0.3 4.67 38.2 0.5 5.48
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,729.8 73.1 2.14 13,749.3 74.6 2.20 13,899.6 92.1 2.66
Net Interest Income $164.4 $161.8 $154.4
Interest Rate Spread(3) 2.36% 2.31% 2.00%
Net Interest Margin(4) 3.11% 3.08% 2.92%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,821.0 6,882.2 6,946.6
Other Liabilities 644.7 617.0 600.2
Stockholders' Equity 2,663.9 2,642.0 2,512.5
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $23,859.4 $23,890.5 $23,958.9
(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $0.8 million, $1.2 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(3)Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.
Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 5
Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1,224.3 $ 27.0 4.44%$815.9 $22.1 5.45%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable 1,880.3 25.6 2.73 2,155.7 28.7 2.66
Non-Taxable 1.3 - 5.38 1.6 - 5.68
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 3,131.8 26.8 1.71 3,387.3 29.0 1.71
Non-Taxable 597.7 7.0 2.36 603.2 7.9 2.65
Total Investment Securities 5,611.1 59.4 2.12 6,147.8 65.6 2.14
Loans Held for Sale 0.3 - 6.54 0.9 - 6.72
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial 2,244.4 68.8 6.18 2,183.3 75.3 6.94
Commercial real estate 4,406.3 133.3 6.10 4,314.6 141.7 6.60
Construction 918.6 30.4 6.67 954.8 35.9 7.56
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,127.1 81.2 3.93 4,246.7 82.1 3.87
Home equity line 1,152.1 26.4 4.62 1,168.1 24.7 4.24
Consumer 1,016.6 38.1 7.56 1,068.8 35.7 6.72
Lease financing 434.3 8.5 3.95 399.0 8.0 4.00
Total Loans and Leases 14,299.4 386.7 5.44 14,335.3 403.4 5.65
Other Earning Assets 33.3 0.8 5.20 64.9 1.8 5.64
Total Earning Assets(2) 21,168.4 473.9 4.50 21,364.8 492.9 4.63
Cash and Due from Banks 229.0 242.4
Other Assets 2,477.4 2,465.9
Total Assets $ 23,874.8 $24,073.1
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings $ 6,240.1 $ 42.2 1.36%$6,030.1 $46.9 1.56%
Money Market 3,871.8 45.8 2.38 4,010.8 59.4 2.98
Time 3,353.5 54.0 3.25 3,304.8 63.5 3.86
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,465.4 142.0 2.13 13,345.7 169.8 2.56
Other Short-Term Borrowings 250.0 5.2 4.22 500.0 11.9 4.79
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 24.1 0.6 4.65 35.6 0.9 5.36
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,739.5 147.8 2.17 13,881.3 182.6 2.65
Net Interest Income $ 326.1 $310.3
Interest Rate Spread(3) 2.33% 1.98%
Net Interest Margin(4) 3.10% 2.91%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,851.4 7,094.3
Other Liabilities 630.9 592.8
Stockholders' Equity 2,653.0 2,504.7
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,874.8 $24,073.1
(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $2.0 million and $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Compared to March 31, 2025
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1.3 $ - $ 1.3
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (0.1) (0.6) (0.7)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (0.2) (0.2) (0.4)
Non-Taxable - (0.4) (0.4)
Total Investment Securities (0.3) (1.2) (1.5)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 1.8 (0.2) 1.6
Commercial real estate 0.1 0.3 0.4
Construction (0.5) - (0.5)
Residential:
Residential mortgage (0.5) (0.2) (0.7)
Home equity line 0.1 0.2 0.3
Consumer - 0.3 0.3
Lease financing - (0.1) (0.1)
Total Loans and Leases 1.0 0.3 1.3
Total Change in Interest Income 2.0 (0.9) 1.1
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings 0.1 (0.4) (0.3)
Money Market (0.4) 0.2 (0.2)
Time 0.7 (1.6) (0.9)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.4 (1.8) (1.4)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities (0.1) - (0.1)
Total Change in Interest Expense 0.3 (1.8) (1.5)
Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.7 $ 0.9 $ 2.6
(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 7
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Compared to June 30, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 5.8 $ (2.2) $ 3.6
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (1.5) (0.1) (1.6)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (1.1) (0.1) (1.2)
Non-Taxable (0.1) (0.6) (0.7)
Total Investment Securities (2.7) (0.8) (3.5)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 1.6 (4.5) (2.9)
Commercial real estate 1.5 (6.1) (4.6)
Construction (1.5) (2.1) (3.6)
Residential:
Residential mortgage (1.2) 1.3 0.1
Home equity line (0.1) 0.9 0.8
Consumer (0.7) 2.2 1.5
Lease financing 0.1 (0.2) (0.1)
Total Loans and Leases (0.3) (8.5) (8.8)
Other Earning Assets (0.2) (0.1) (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Income 2.6 (11.6) (9.0)
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings 1.0 (3.4) (2.4)
Money Market (1.8) (6.0) (7.8)
Time 1.0 (6.1) (5.1)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.2 (15.5) (15.3)
Other Short-Term Borrowings (2.8) (0.6) (3.4)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities (0.2) (0.1) (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Expense (2.8) (16.2) (19.0)
Change in Net Interest Income $ 5.4 $ 4.6 $ 10.0
(1)The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 8
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Compared to June 30, 2024
(dollars in millions)VolumeRateTotal (1)
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 9.5 $ (4.6) $ 4.9
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (3.8) 0.7 (3.1)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (2.2) - (2.2)
Non-Taxable (0.1) (0.8) (0.9)
Total Investment Securities (6.1) (0.1) (6.2)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 2.0 (8.5) (6.5)
Commercial real estate 2.8 (11.2) (8.4)
Construction (1.3) (4.2) (5.5)
Residential:
Residential mortgage (2.2) 1.3 (0.9)
Home equity line (0.3) 2.0 1.7
Consumer (1.8) 4.2 2.4
Lease financing 0.6 (0.1) 0.5
Total Loans and Leases (0.2) (16.5) (16.7)
Other Earning Assets (0.8) (0.2) (1.0)
Total Change in Interest Income 2.4 (21.4) (19.0)
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings 1.5 (6.2) (4.7)
Money Market (2.0) (11.6) (13.6)
Time 0.9 (10.4) (9.5)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.4 (28.2) (27.8)
Other Short-Term Borrowings (5.4) (1.3) (6.7)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities (0.2) (0.1) (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Expense (5.2) (29.6) (34.8)
Change in Net Interest Income $ 7.6 $ 8.2 $ 15.8
_______________________
(1)The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
Loans and Leases Table 9
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025202520242024
Commercial and industrial $ 2,370,210 $2,261,394 $2,247,428 $2,208,690
Commercial real estate 4,411,585 4,367,433 4,463,992 4,305,017
Construction 884,306 954,072 918,326 1,017,649
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,085,827 4,129,518 4,168,154 4,216,416
Home equity line 1,161,876 1,144,895 1,151,739 1,159,833
Total residential 5,247,703 5,274,413 5,319,893 5,376,249
Consumer 1,011,125 998,325 1,023,969 1,027,104
Lease financing 426,940 437,399 434,650 425,190
Total loans and leases $ 14,351,869 $14,293,036 $14,408,258 $14,359,899
Deposits Table 10
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025202520242024
Demand $ 6,844,432 $6,885,551 $6,975,148 $6,857,467
Savings 6,219,801 6,110,796 6,021,364 6,055,051
Money Market 3,777,681 3,865,203 4,027,334 4,111,609
Time 3,389,505 3,354,266 3,298,370 3,294,705
Total Deposits $ 20,231,419 $20,215,816 $20,322,216 $20,318,832
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025202520242024
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 1,184 $- $329 $1,084
Commercial real estate 3,185 216 411 3,085
Construction 904 375 - 447
Total Commercial Loans 5,273 591 740 4,616
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 15,032 12,809 12,768 7,273
Home equity line 8,286 6,788 7,171 6,124
Total Residential Loans 23,318 19,597 19,939 13,397
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 28,591 20,188 20,679 18,013
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 28,591 $20,188 $20,679 $18,013
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 942 $740 $1,432 $110
Construction - - 536 -
Total Commercial Loans 942 740 1,968 110
Residential mortgage 309 1,008 1,317 1,820
Consumer 3,187 2,554 2,734 1,835
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 4,438 $4,302 $6,019 $3,765
Total Loans and Leases $ 14,351,869 $14,293,036 $14,408,258 $14,359,899
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
Table 12
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 202520242025 2024
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 199,959 $193,240 $194,649 $ 193,240 $192,138
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial (688) (1,459) (677) (2,147) (1,586)
Lease financing (82) - - (82) -
Total Commercial Loans (770) (1,459) (677) (2,229) (1,586)
Home equity line (16) (14) - (30) -
Consumer (4,543) (5,025) (4,182) (9,568) (9,036)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (5,329) (6,498) (4,859) (11,827) (10,622)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial 196 403 250 599 461
Commercial real estate - 251 - 251 -
Total Commercial Loans 196 654 250 850 461
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 109 20 28 129 58
Home equity line 32 64 112 96 156
Total Residential Loans 141 84 140 225 214
Consumer 1,705 1,979 1,950 3,684 3,639
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,042 2,717 2,340 4,759 4,314
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,287) (3,781) (2,519) (7,068) (6,308)
Provision for Credit Losses 4,500 10,500 1,800 15,000 8,100
Balance at End of Period $ 201,172 $199,959 $193,930 $ 201,172 $193,930
Components:
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 167,825 $166,612 $160,517 $ 167,825 $160,517
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 33,347 33,347 33,413 33,347 33,413
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ 201,172 $199,959 $193,930 $ 201,172 $193,930
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 14,288,918 $14,309,998 $14,358,049 $ 14,299,400 $14,335,306
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.09 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.12 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases 5.87x 8.25x 8.91x 5.87x 8.91x
(1)Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended March 31, 2025.
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 13
Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans Revolving to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans
Amortized Amortized
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending
Commercial and Industrial
Risk rating:
Pass $ 75,108 $ 143,460 $ 64,613 $ 158,143 $ 194,932 $ 239,648 $ 1,282,369 $ 21,144 $ 2,179,417
Special Mention 407 874 2,114 1,589 123 21,393 24,455 - 50,955
Substandard 537 - - 10,554 39 1,193 42,079 - 54,402
Other (1) 11,171 11,347 6,926 5,216 1,851 1,583 47,342 - 85,436
Total Commercial and Industrial 87,223 155,681 73,653 175,502 196,945 263,817 1,396,245 21,144 2,370,210
Current period gross charge-offs 1 43 95 202 356 1,420 30 - 2,147
Commercial Real Estate
Risk rating:
Pass 169,890 290,636 374,749 795,676 655,689 1,822,004 101,260 7,588 4,217,492
Special Mention - 3,336 1,682 7,455 41,396 54,805 11,003 - 119,677
Substandard - 5,613 540 57,437 1,005 9,193 500 - 74,288
Other (1) - - - - - 128 - - 128
Total Commercial Real Estate 169,890 299,585 376,971 860,568 698,090 1,886,130 112,763 7,588 4,411,585
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Construction
Risk rating:
Pass 10,471 141,948 207,877 285,083 134,469 49,647 21,163 - 850,658
Special Mention - - - - - 138 - - 138
Substandard - - - - - 904 - - 904
Other (1) 2,557 14,216 6,299 5,200 1,486 2,153 695 - 32,606
Total Construction 13,028 156,164 214,176 290,283 135,955 52,842 21,858 - 884,306
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Lease Financing
Risk rating:
Pass 75,371 87,087 96,362 52,286 12,405 96,879 - - 420,390
Special Mention - - 209 - 169 - - - 378
Substandard - 5,418 488 266 - - - - 6,172
Total Lease Financing 75,371 92,505 97,059 52,552 12,574 96,879 - - 426,940
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - 82 - - 82
Total Commercial Lending $ 345,512 $ 703,935 $ 761,859 $ 1,378,905 $ 1,043,564 $ 2,299,668 $ 1,530,866 $ 28,732 $ 8,093,041
Current period gross charge-offs $ 1 $ 43 $ 95 $ 202 $ 356 $ 1,502 $ 30 $ - $ 2,229

(continued)

Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans Revolving to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans
(continued) Amortized Amortized
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending
Residential Mortgage
FICO:
740 and greater $ 75,024 $ 152,336 $ 184,091 $ 466,879 $ 889,999 $ 1,539,891 $ - $ - $ 3,308,220
680 - 739 7,541 20,371 27,773 80,105 119,482 192,183 - - 447,455
620 - 679 4,787 1,274 5,446 8,256 25,983 37,856 - - 83,602
550 - 619 - 1,508 444 7,226 6,840 26,115 - - 42,133
Less than 550 - 156 1,439 1,547 3,123 7,033 - - 13,298
No Score (3) 1,471 9,893 6,036 16,659 9,758 47,459 - - 91,276
Other (2) 11,078 7,868 11,820 16,274 13,972 35,769 3,062 - 99,843
Total Residential Mortgage 99,901 193,406 237,049 596,946 1,069,157 1,886,306 3,062 - 4,085,827
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Home Equity Line
FICO:
740 and greater - - - - - - 926,318 1,275 927,593
680 - 739 - - - - - - 173,339 1,656 174,995
620 - 679 - - - - - - 34,428 579 35,007
550 - 619 - - - - - - 14,006 552 14,558
Less than 550 - - - - - - 8,129 395 8,524
No Score (3) - - - - - - 1,199 - 1,199
Total Home Equity Line - - - - - - 1,157,419 4,457 1,161,876
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - 30 - 30
Total Residential Lending $ 99,901 $ 193,406 $ 237,049 $ 596,946 $ 1,069,157 $ 1,886,306 $ 1,160,481 $ 4,457 $ 5,247,703
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 30 $ - $ 30
Consumer Lending
FICO:
740 and greater 61,761 75,352 53,350 65,835 31,177 10,411 95,804 96 393,786
680 - 739 41,443 60,382 35,296 33,253 15,631 6,463 84,324 568 277,360
620 - 679 20,622 26,812 14,646 15,734 7,570 4,810 50,024 817 141,035
550 - 619 2,805 9,190 7,165 8,375 4,849 3,479 16,574 888 53,325
Less than 550 664 3,896 4,177 4,758 2,669 2,281 5,594 545 24,584
No Score (3) 545 232 58 21 - 13 38,412 186 39,467
Other (2) 229 - 601 240 583 1,032 78,883 - 81,568
Total Consumer Lending $ 128,069 $ 175,864 $ 115,293 $ 128,216 $ 62,479 $ 28,489 $ 369,615 $ 3,100 $ 1,011,125
Current period gross charge-offs $ 35 $ 1,282 $ 998 $ 986 $ 506 $ 1,299 $ 3,966 $ 496 $ 9,568
Total Loans and Leases $ 573,482 $ 1,073,205 $ 1,114,201 $ 2,104,067 $ 2,175,200 $ 4,214,463 $ 3,060,962 $ 36,289 $ 14,351,869
Current period gross charge-offs $ 36 $ 1,325 $ 1,093 $ 1,188 $ 862 $ 2,801 $ 4,026 $ 496 $ 11,827
(1)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of June 30, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.
(2)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a "Pass" rating. As of June 30, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.
(3)No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)20252025202420252024
Income Statement Data:
Net income $ 73,247 $59,248 $61,921 $ 132,495 $116,141
Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,663,850 $2,641,978 $2,512,471 $ 2,652,975 $2,504,656
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,668,358 $1,646,486 $1,516,979 $ 1,657,483 $1,509,164
Average total assets $ 23,859,410 $23,890,459 $23,958,913 $ 23,874,849 $24,073,060
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible assets $ 22,863,918 $22,894,967 $22,963,421 $ 22,879,357 $23,077,568
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 11.03% 9.09% 9.91% 10.07% 9.32%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.61% 14.59% 16.42% 16.12% 15.48%
Return on average total assets(1) 1.23% 1.01% 1.04% 1.12% 0.97%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.28% 1.05% 1.08% 1.17% 1.01%
As of As of As of As of
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)2025202520242024
Balance Sheet Data:
Total stockholders' equity $ 2,694,545 $2,648,852 $2,617,486 $2,550,312
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,699,053 $1,653,360 $1,621,994 $1,554,820
Total assets $ 23,837,147 $23,744,958 $23,828,186 $23,991,791
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible assets $ 22,841,655 $22,749,466 $22,832,694 $22,996,299
Shares outstanding 124,683,544 125,692,598 126,422,898 127,879,012
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.30% 11.16% 10.98% 10.63%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.44% 7.27% 7.10% 6.76%
Book value per share $ 21.61 $21.07 $20.70 $19.94
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.63 $13.15 $12.83 $12.16
(1) Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended March 31, 2025.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
