Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology: Firmly Holding Gold and Steadily Expanding Gold Business, Blue Hat (BHAT) Reports on Gold Holdings Performance

HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the gold market has entered a strong upward cycle, with both technical and fundamental factors driving prices higher. By mid-July 2025, various technical indicators have shown positive signals. Meanwhile, institutional capital has continued to flow into the gold market. In the first half of the year, global gold ETFs reportedly saw significant net inflows, while central bank purchases have remained above 1,000 tons for the fourth consecutive year, according to industry sources (sources: Reuters, World Gold Council). Against this market backdrop, NASDAQ-listed Blue Hat (BHAT) reports on the performance of its gold holdings acquired as part of its precious metals trading strategy.

In August 2024, Blue Hat acquired 1 ton of gold at approximately $1,990 per ounce, with a total cost of approximately $64 million as previously disclosed in our SEC filings. Based on recent gold price movements, the company's 1-ton gold holding has generated unrealized gains of approximately $42 million, representing a 65% gain. Mr. Chen Xiaodong, CEO of the company, noted: "Gold market conditions have been generally favorable. We continue to monitor market developments while maintaining our strategic position in precious metals trading."

Beyond holding gains, Blue Hat has continued to develop its gold trading operations, completing 123 kilograms in gold trading volume in the first half of the year, working to generate cash flow through trading activities and related services. The company has built a gold trading network spanning Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Mr. Chen noted, "Central bank purchases are reshaping the gold market structure, and this institutional-level demand provides deeper liquidity for our trading business. We are focused on developing our precious metals trading business while carefully managing associated risks. We plan to evaluate increasing gold reserves to 1500 kilograms subject to market conditions and board approval."

Regarding the company's approach compared to other growth strategies in the market, Mr. Chen noted, "Our strategy focuses on combining physical precious metals holdings with trading operations. This approach is designed to support our business objectives while managing volatility through diversified precious metals activities."

As the company continues to develop its precious metals operations, management is exploring various opportunities in the gold trading sector, subject to market conditions, regulatory requirements, and board approval.

Blue Hat's strategy combines physical precious metals holdings with trading operations as part of its broader business transformation. The company continues to evaluate opportunities in precious metals markets while managing the associated risks and regulatory requirements.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Gold investments involve significant risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Unrealized gains may not be fully realized upon sale. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

