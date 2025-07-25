LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Issues Statement Regarding Recent Market Activity

WUXI, China, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a developer and manufacturer in electric mobility and intelligent systems, today issued a statement regarding recent trading activity in its common stock.

The Company has observed an increase in trading volume and a corresponding decline in its share price over the past several days. While LOBO does not generally comment on market activity or fluctuations in its stock price, the Company confirms that there have been no material changes to its business operations or strategic direction that would warrant such activity.

The Company continues to operate in the ordinary course of business. Current initiatives, including product development and strategic engagements, are ongoing, and management is not aware of any undisclosed material information that would explain the recent trading behavior.

Investors are reminded to rely solely on information disseminated through official filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, or authorized public statements from the Company. LOBO encourages all investors to exercise caution when evaluating market activity and to base investment decisions on publicly available and accurate information.

The Company will continue to monitor trading activity and, as appropriate, will consult with its legal and financial advisors and regulators. LOBO remains committed to providing timely and transparent communication in accordance with its obligations under applicable securities laws.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://www.loboai.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

