TriNet Group, Inc.: TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance

DUBLIN, Calif., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The second quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
"Our second quarter financial performance was in-line with our forecast and keeps us on track to achieve our full-year guidance," said Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO. "We continued to execute our strategy while supporting our SMB customers through the volatile business environment."
Simonds continued, "During the quarter, we prudently repriced our benefits offering, while maintaining customer retention above our historical average. With several growth initiatives on track for the fall, we are excited to drive new sales with an expanded go-to-market approach coupled with improvements to our offering."
Second quarter highlights include:
- Total revenues were $1.2 billion, flat compared to the same period last year.
- Professional service revenues decreased 8% to $172 million compared to the same period last year.
- Net income was $37 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to net income of $60 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted Net Income was $55 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $78 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $105 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.5%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $136 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 10.9%, in the same period last year.
- Average WSEs decreased 4% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 336,000.
- Returned $117 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the first half of 2025.
Full-Year 2025 Guidance
In addition to announcing our second quarter 2025 results, we are reiterating our full-year 2025 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release.
Full Year 2025
(dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)
Low
High
Total Revenues
$4,950
$5,140
Professional Service Revenues
$700
$730
Insurance Cost Ratio
92 %
90 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
7 %
9 %
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$1.90
$3.40
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$3.25
$4.75
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the first half of 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at https://www.trinet.com today, July 25, 2025. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
TriNet will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) today to discuss its second quarter results for 2025 and reaffirm its full-year financial guidance for 2025. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the webcast and conference call. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at https://investor.trinet.com. Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/650432206. Callers can pre-register by going to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10201467/ff917b6f7a. For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." A replay of the webcast will be available on this website for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 7260452.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data)
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
Income Statement Data:
Total revenues
$ 1,238
$ 1,243
-
%
$ 2,530
$ 2,525
-
%
Income before tax
51
81
(37)
166
205
(19)
Net income
37
60
(38)
122
152
(20)
Diluted net income per share of common
0.77
1.20
(36)
2.48
2.98
(17)
Non-GAAP measures (1):
Adjusted EBITDA
105
136
(23)
268
316
(15)
Adjusted Net income
55
78
(29)
154
189
(19)
Free Cash Flow
137
95
44
Operating Metrics:
Insurance Cost Ratio
90 %
88 %
2
%
89 %
87 %
2
Average WSEs
336,010
351,455
(4)
338,377
349,810
(3)
%
Total WSEs
338,900
354,028
(4)
338,900
354,028
(4)
(1)
Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
(in millions)
June 30, 2025
December 31,
%
Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 407
$ 360
13
%
Working capital
254
199
28
Total assets
3,688
4,119
(10)
Debt
984
983
-
Total stockholders' equity
107
69
55
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Cash Flow Data:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 170
$ 130
31
%
Net cash used in investing activities
(7)
(47)
(85)
Net cash used in financing activities
(428)
(555)
(23)
TRINET GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Professional service revenues
$ 172
$ 186
$ 381
$ 400
Insurance service revenues
1,048
1,040
2,113
2,090
Interest income
18
17
36
35
Total revenues
1,238
1,243
2,530
2,525
Insurance costs
947
916
1,889
1,823
Cost of providing services
71
75
142
154
Sales and marketing
68
72
135
144
General and administrative
52
47
98
95
Systems development and programming
17
17
37
35
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
17
19
34
37
Interest expense, bank fees and other
15
16
29
32
Total costs and operating expenses
1,187
1,162
2,364
2,320
Income before tax
51
81
166
205
Income taxes
14
21
44
53
Net income
$ 37
$ 60
$ 122
$ 152
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
1
-
3
(3)
Comprehensive income
$ 38
$ 60
$ 125
$ 149
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.77
$ 1.21
$ 2.49
$ 3.01
Diluted
$ 0.77
$ 1.20
$ 2.48
$ 2.98
Weighted average shares:
Basic
48
50
49
50
Diluted
49
51
49
51
TRINET GROUP, INC.
June 30,
December 31,
(in millions, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 407
$ 360
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments
1,101
1,413
Accounts receivable, net
12
32
Payroll funds receivable
487
349
Prepaid expenses, net
50
64
Other payroll assets
660
916
Other current assets
45
46
Total current assets
2,762
3,180
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent
124
145
Property and equipment, net
10
10
Operating lease right-of-use asset
39
24
Goodwill
461
461
Software and other intangible assets, net
148
156
Other assets
144
143
Total assets
$ 3,688
$ 4,119
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$ 85
$ 89
Revolving credit agreement borrowings
90
75
Client deposits and other client liabilities
41
76
Accrued wages
562
580
Accrued health insurance costs, net
191
189
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
46
44
Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings
1,484
1,906
Operating lease liabilities
3
13
Insurance premiums and other payables
|
6
9
Total current liabilities
2,508
2,981
Long-term debt, noncurrent
894
908
Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net
109
110
Deferred taxes
10
11
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
48
26
Other non-current liabilities
12
14
Total liabilities
3,581
4,050
Total stockholders' equity
107
69
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$ 3,688
$ 4,119
TRINET GROUP, INC.
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
Operating activities
Net income
$ 122
$ 152
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
33
37
Amortization of deferred costs
23
21
Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment
3
3
Deferred income taxes
(1)
-
Stock based compensation
31
38
Loss from disposition of assets
1
-
Other
3
1
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
1
(4)
Prepaid expenses, net
9
(18)
Other assets
(18)
(35)
Other payroll assets
-
2
Accounts payable and other liabilities
(5)
(8)
Client deposits and other client liabilities
(1)
(9)
Accrued wages
(10)
(20)
Accrued health insurance costs, net
1
(1)
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
(1)
(14)
Payroll taxes liabilities and other payroll withholdings
(14)
(8)
Operating lease liabilities
(7)
(7)
Net cash provided by operating activities
170
130
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(41)
(137)
Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities
66
125
Acquisitions of property and equipment and software
(33)
(35)
Sale of property and equipment and software
-
-
Proceeds from sale of business
1
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(7)
(47)
Financing activities
Change in WSE and TriNet Trust related assets and liabilities, net
(310)
(382)
Repurchase of common stock
(91)
(135)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
7
7
Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes
(8)
(12)
Repayment of revolving credit agreement borrowings
-
(25)
Dividends paid
(26)
(13)
Net cash used in financing activities
(428)
(560)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted
(265)
(477)
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:
Beginning of period
1,691
1,466
End of period
$ 1,426
$ 989
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Interest paid
$ 27
$ 30
Income taxes paid, net
$ 26
$ 62
Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities
Cash dividend declared, but not yet paid
$ 13
$ 12
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
$ 3
$ 2
Receivable from sale of business
$ 6
$ -
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Measure
Definition
How We Use The Measure
Adjusted EBITDA
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- income tax provision,
- interest expense, bank fees and other,
- depreciation,
- amortization of intangible assets,
- stock based compensation expense,
- amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and
- restructuring costs
• Provides period-to-period comparisons on a
• Enhances comparisons to the prior period
• Provides a measure, among others, used in
• We also sometimes refer to Adjusted
Adjusted Net Income
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- effective income tax rate (1),
- stock based compensation expense,
- amortization of intangible assets, net,
- non-cash interest expense,
- restructuring costs, and
- the income tax effect (at our effective tax
• Provides information to our stockholders
Free Cash Flow
• Net cash provided by operating activities
• Provides information on the strength of our
• Provides management with a measure to
• We also sometimes refer to Free Cash Flow
(1)
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.0% and 25.6% for the second quarters and full years of 2025 and 2024, which excludes the income tax impact
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
The table below presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$ 37
$ 60
$ 122
$ 152
Provision for income taxes
14
21
44
53
Stock based compensation
18
18
31
38
Interest expense, bank fees and other
15
16
29
32
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
17
19
34
37
Amortization of cloud computing arrangements
2
2
5
4
Restructuring costs
2
-
3
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 105
$ 136
$ 268
$ 316
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
8.5 %
10.9 %
10.6 %
12.5 %
The table below presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in millions, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$ 37
$ 60
$ 122
$ 152
Effective income tax rate adjustment
1
-
2
1
Stock based compensation
18
18
31
38
Amortization of intangible assets
3
5
5
10
Non-cash interest expense
-
1
1
1
Restructuring costs
2
-
3
-
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
(6)
(6)
(10)
(13)
Adjusted Net Income
$ 55
$ 78
$ 154
$ 189
GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
49
51
49
51
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$ 1.15
$ 1.53
$ 3.15
$ 3.70
The table below presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 170
$ 130
Acquisitions of property and equipment and projects in process
(33)
(35)
Free Cash Flow (a)
$ 137
$ 95
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
$ 268
$ 316
Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio (a)/(b)
51 %
30 %
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the full-year 2025 guidance.
Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
FY 2024
Year 2025 Guidance
(in millions, except per share data)
Actual
Low
High
Net income
$173
(46) %
(3) %
Effective income tax rate adjustment
(5)
(83)
(105)
Stock based compensation
65
11
11
Amortization of intangible assets
19
(49)
(49)
Non-cash interest expense
3
(100)
(100)
Restructuring costs
49
(80)
(80)
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
(35)
(32)
(32)
Adjusted Net Income
$269
(40) %
(12) %
GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
50
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$5.32
$3.25
$4.75
