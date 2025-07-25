Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 16:18 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VAPORESSO Unveils World's First All-Category Compatible Vaping Product iMate OS at CHAMPS 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the brand's 10th anniversary milestone, VAPORESSO debuted the industry's first all-category compatible modular vaping product-iMate OS-at the CHAMPS Trade Summer Show 2025 in Las Vegas. Designed to break through long-standing compatibility barriers, iMate OS combines intelligent recognition with a modular structure, paving the way for the next wave of technological innovation.

VAPORESSO Unveils World's First All-Category Compatible Vaping Product iMate OS at CHAMPS 2025 in Las Vegas

iMate OS offers long-term scalability and user freedom by eliminating traditional limitations between disposable and open vaping systems. With this platform, users can now switch freely between different vaping formats using a single device, making the experience more convenient and less restrictive.

Innovation in Form, Tech in Style

The core innovation is VAPORESSO's proprietary smart recognition system, which employs an advanced pin-connector interface and control chip to automatically identify the type of cartridge, including disposable, open-system refillable, etc. Once detected, the system instantly adjusts output settings such as resistance and power to ensure optimized performance for every use.

Inspired by the magnetic force of attraction, the iMate OS also introduces a never-before-seen front-and-back stacked modular design. This bold structure not only optimizes internal space but also integrates a vibrant 1.83" TFT color display for enhanced user interaction. Despite its compact size, the device delivers immersive experience with 10 customizable wallpaper designs, making personalization fun and dynamic.

Additionally, equipped with the latest COREX Smooth Cotton Technology, the iMate OS delivers a more delicate taste and prolonged pod life through upgraded cotton materials. The device is powered by a 1200mAh high-density battery with 2A fast charging, achieving 80% power in just 30 minutes, balancing power, portability, and convenience.

Launched as a flagship product for VAPORESSO's 10th anniversary, iMate OS embodies the brand's dedication to user-centric innovation and engineering excellence. As the first platform to unify vaping categories, it marks a landmark achievement in the brand's decade-long mission to push boundaries and redefine possibilities. Looking ahead, VAPORESSO remains committed to meeting user needs by advancing technological frontiers and delivering imaginative, high-performance products that set new industry standards.

For more information about VAPORESSO iMate OS, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/series-product/imate-series/imate-os

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738306/iMate_OS_KV.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-unveils-worlds-first-all-category-compatible-vaping-product-imate-os-at-champs-2025-in-las-vegas-302513901.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.