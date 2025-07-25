HZICC: Gen Z explores charm of China's 5000-year-old civilization in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, a city steeped in 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, serves as a vital window to tell China's story to the world. To help international students in Hangzhou deepen their understanding of the city, Hangzhou International Communication Center (HZICC) has launched the "Gen Z City Experience Officers" series IN 2025, featuring 10 diverse events. These activities invited students to explore local enterprises, villages, and cultural exchange hubs, empowering them to share Hangzhou's development opportunities and strengths globally.

Three roundtable forums formed the core of intellectual exchange. In February, the "Good Civilization: When East Meets West" forum at Alibaba's Xixi Campus brought together over 100 entrepreneurs, scholars, and philanthropists to discuss impactful donations, ESG, and globalization. At the event, Russian student Iushchenko Elizaveta from Hangzhou Normal University noted, "Enterprises, regardless of size, must balance profit with environmental and social responsibility-a lesson vividly illustrated here." July's "Open Day" at Hangzhou International Communication Center gathered 100 students from 11 universities. "Hangzhou, a city that carries the genes of Chinese civilization for 5000 years, has always been an important window for telling the story of China to the world, and international communication is the key bridge for the world to understand Hangzhou and China." said Xiang Hui, Deputy Editor in Chief of Hangzhou Daily, before students sharing creative ideas for international communication and highlighting their role as cultural connectors.

In addition, three immersive experiences blended culture and innovation. The May exhibition of "Black Myth: Wukong", a video game rich in Chinese traditions, drew Vietnamese student Ding Yinghang, who exclaimed "This game is more than entertainment-it's a gateway to China's cultural soul, inspiring me to visit its scenic backdrops." Two e-commerce workshops in mid-May trained students from 18 countries in AI-driven cross-border commerce, equipping them to promote Hangzhou's charm globally.

Meanwhile, visits to leading enterprises like Hailiang and Chint fostered dialogues on globalization. At Hailiang, Moroccan students discussed China's corporate expansion into Africa, with Ghita, one of the students sharing with sincerity, "China is my second home; sharing what I've learned here is my way of giving back."

From forums on sustainability to cultural explorations and tech training, these events have turned international students into storytellers. They will return to their homelands with tales of a city where ancient heritage and modern innovation thrive-proving Hangzhou as a bridge between East and West.

