Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $12.48 billion by 2030 with 10.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, valued at US$6.33 billion in 2024 stood at US$7.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$12.48 billion by the end of the period. The healthcare industry specifically utilizes healthcare analytical testing services to streamline the various stages of drug discovery & development and the medical device testing process among pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device companies.

The key factors contributing to market growth include stringent regulatory guidelines, a growing focus on analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars, increasing outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and the rising acceptance of a quality-by-design approach in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing.

Additionally, emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

By type, the bioanalytical testing services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The healthcare analytical testing services market is categorized into bioanalytical testing services, physical characterization services, method development & validation services, stability testing services, batch-release testing services, raw material testing services, microbial testing services, environmental monitoring services, genomic testing services, and other analytical testing services. The bioanalytical testing services segment comprises pharmacokinetic & toxicokinetic testing, immunogenicity & neutralizing antibody testing, biomarker testing, bioassay testing, and other bioanalytical testing services. Key factors driving the growth of the bioanalytical testing services segment during this period include the exorbitant costs of drug discovery and development and time constraints in biopharmaceutical research that can be controlled through effective bioanalysis.

By end users, in 2024, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share of the healthcare analytical testing services market. This significant market presence, driven by the trend of companies outsourcing analytical testing services, is expected to fuel growth in this segment in the coming years.

By geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the healthcare analytical testing services market. This region includes countries such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. The growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market is driven by the rising outsourcing of drug discovery & development activities undertaken by emerging economies due to low labor costs and the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in the region.

As of 2024, the leading companies in the healthcare analytical testing services market include Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), LabCorp Holdings Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Charles River Laboratories (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), and SourceBio International Limited (UK).

Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg):

Eurofins Scientific SE has established itself as a leading provider capable of delivering exceptional results globally, effectively serving clients across the entire value chain. Through its expansive network, the company outpaces competitors and achieves significant economies of scale, benefiting both itself and its clients and thereby enhancing shareholder value. With the completion of its laboratory network in Europe and North America, Eurofins now stands as a market leader, equipped with scale and scientific expertise to offer improved, quicker, and more cost-efficient services to its clientele. While continuing its growth in North America and Europe, the company expands and refines its contract laboratory network in the Asia Pacific region. Eurofins' Biopharmaceutical Product Testing (BPT) entities also operate the largest network of independent harmonized bio/pharmaceutical GMP product testing laboratories, serving leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device companies worldwide. These labs offer comprehensive services, from starting materials to finished product and package testing, with a range of methodologies under GMP authorization, ISO 17025 accreditation, and ISO 9000 certification.

WuXi AppTec (China)

WuXi AppTec held a major position in the healthcare analytical testing services market in 2024. The company primarily offers laboratory and manufacturing outsourcing solutions to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device firms, boasting a diverse portfolio of discovery and development services. It maintains a robust customer base, particularly in China, the US, Germany, Iceland, Israel, and Korea. To sustain its leadership and expand its market share, the company prioritizes meeting and exceeding customer expectations by ensuring service quality and adapting swiftly to changing conditions. Strategically, WuXi focuses on global expansion to enhance its capabilities and capacity, alongside employing growth tactics like mergers, collaborations, agreements, and service launches. For instance, WuXi STA acquired the Bristol-Myers Squibb manufacturing facility in Couvet, Switzerland, while WuXi ATU established a new facility in Philadelphia, tripling its testing capacity to better serve its global clientele. These initiatives reinforce the company's commitment to delivering distinctive, high-quality services.

