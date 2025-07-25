Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Geoffrey Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Commissionaires Great Lakes (Commissionaires), joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to open the market to honour the centennial of the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abQW307CTr4

One hundred years ago, on July 25th 1925, the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires was founded to provide meaningful employment to veterans of the First World War. Today, Commissionaires is Canada's largest private sector employer of veterans and the only security company in the country operating as a not-for-profit. Commissionaires has the highest retention rate in the industry, and employs nearly 23,000 people in 1,200 communities including its Great Lakes Division which operates in the GTA, London, and Barrie. They provide outstanding security and security related services to federal and provincial facilities, municipalities and police services, air and seaports, private sector organizations including utilities and commercial buildings, and homes across the country.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260079

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange