Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 17:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanton Pharma: Shanton Receives Fast Track Designation from US FDA for Refractory Gout Program

SAP-001 is Shanton's lead investigational compound with First- and Best-in-Class potential in uncontrolled gout

SINGAPORE and PRINCETON, N.J., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanton Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company developing a novel treatment for gout, today announced that FDA has designated its Investigational New Drug SAP-001 as a Fast Track product for treatment of hyperuricemia in adult patients with gout who are refractory to conventional therapy.

Shanton logo

"We are excited about the Fast Track designation for SAP-001" says Dr. Wenfeng Miao, Shanton's CMO. "Refractory gout is a serious condition for which there are considerable unmet medical needs, requiring the development of new treatments. We are pleased to tap into the opportunity for faster regulatory reviews provided by this designation to speed up the availability of a much-needed solution for gout patients who do not respond to or cannot tolerate Standard-of-Care treatment with conventional Urate Lowering Therapies."

FDA's decision to grant the Fast Track designation for SAP-001 was based in part on Shanton's recent efficacy and safety outcomes in a Phase 2b clinical study in which SAP-001 demonstrated the potential to meaningfully improve on currently available Urate Lowering Therapy for refractory gout patients.

About Fast Track

Fast Track is an FDA expedited review program which includes more frequent meetings with FDA, early and ongoing feedback from FDA, rolling review of NDA sections as they become available, and the possibility of priority review and accelerated approval. The purpose is to get important new drugs to patients earlier.

About SAP-001

SAP-001 is Shanton's lead investigational compound for once-a-day oral urate-lowering therapy that targets refractory gout. SAP-001's urate lowering properties are based on a unique, First-in-Class mechanism-of-action and the product has shown Best-in-Class efficacy and safety in gout patients with hyperuricemia refractory to Standard of Care Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitor therapy in a recent Phase 2b study.

About Shanton Pharma

Shanton Pharma is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech founded in 2016 by experienced pharma entrepreneurs, with a research focus on unmet needs associated with hyperuricemia and gout. The company is headquartered in Singapore with research and development activities in the US, China, and Singapore.

To learn more about Shanton Pharma, go to https://shantonpharma.com.

Media Contact

Pieter de Ridder
VP of Business Development
media@shantonpharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473403/shanton_hi_res_logo_high_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanton-receives-fast-track-designation-from-us-fda-for-refractory-gout-program-302514010.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.