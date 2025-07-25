Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
25.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
Voxpopme Unveils "Voxpopme Signals" to Deliver Proactive, AI-Powered Consumer Insights

Insights that find you.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Voxpopme, the AI-powered research platform trusted by leading brands like Microsoft, PepsiCo, Colgate-Palmolive, Airbnb, and Mars to capture real human insights, today announced the launch of Voxpopme Signals.

Andy Barraclough - CEO - Voxpopme

Andy Barraclough - CEO - Voxpopme

Voxpopme Signals is a breakthrough feature that anticipates - rather than reacts to - consumer behaviors and trends, providing proactive insights to executives, decision-makers, marketers, and insights professionals.

With its core promise of "Insights that find you," Voxpopme Signals redefines how organizations stay ahead of shifting market landscapes. By continuously scanning a proprietary blend of both public and deep web sources, this AI-powered discovery engine identifies emerging themes relevant to any company's category, brands, or customer base. These signals are transformed into research projects, then automatically launched to real consumers to layer insights on market trends - before internal teams or stakeholders even request them.

"Today's market research leaders are expected to deliver insights proactively, not reactively," said Andy Barraclough, CEO at Voxpopme. "Voxpopme Signals helps researchers meet that challenge by surfacing forward-looking opportunities and delivering actionable findings that support timely, confident decisions."

What's Inside the Voxpopme Signals Report?

Each Signals report is designed to guide and equip market researchers with an end-to-end view of emerging opportunities. It includes:

  • Executive Summary - Explains why a particular trend is gaining relevance and how it connects to a company's strategic objectives.

  • Trend Analyses - Unpacks three distinct trends in detail, each with urgency levels, business impact, and research confidence assessments. The analysis includes signal strength, market context, implications for customers, and competitive activity - along with a research hypothesis tailored for further investigation.

  • Actionable Recommendations - Provides a curated list of recommended research projects and strategic next steps, enabling researchers to proactively advise stakeholders, division heads, and brand managers.

Voxpopme Signals empowers organizations to make smarter decisions, sooner. By adding predictive capabilities to the research process, it gives teams more time to explore emerging trends, uncover deeper insights, and extend the strategic runway for decision-making.

To attend the Voxpopme Signals release event, register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AJdWV-39RoSDXmfEVKHrPA.

About Voxpopme

Voxpopme brings together everything insights teams need to move fast, go deep, and deliver research with real impact. It's an all-in-one qualitative insights platform, packed with tools to capture human stories via video, analyze faster, and share insights that drive action. To learn more, visit www.voxpopme.com.

Contact Information

Tom Higgins
Senior Product Marketing Manager
tom.higgins@voxpopme.com
+44 (0) 7837456561

SOURCE: Voxpopme



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/voxpopme-unveils-%e2%80%9cvoxpopme-signals%e2%80%9d-to-deliver-proactive-ai-power-1050960

