AbinoPharm Inc.: AbinoNutra Unveils Advanced '5-in-1' Longevity Dietary Supplement Featuring FDA-GRAS Recognized Dr.Ergo L-Ergothioneine

Clinically Proven Benefits for Skin and Cognition

Recent human studies show that 25-30 mg/day of Dr.Ergo® improves skin brightness, elasticity, and moisture while reducing wrinkles. In studies involving older adults, Dr.Ergo® L-ergothioneine was associated with improvement in sleep, memory, and cognition.

FDA Recognition and Clinical Safety

In March 2025, the U.S. FDA issued a GRAS "No Objection" letter (GRN 001191) for Dr.Ergo®, making it only the second such approval for L-Ergothioneine. The decision was based on extensive toxicological data, human trials, and pharmaceutical-grade purity (=99.9%).

What Makes Dr.Ergo® Unique

Telomere & DNA Defense : Helps slow telomere shortening and reduce NAD? depletion during DNA repair

NAD? Recycling : Boosts SIRT1/PGC-1a activity and persulfidates GAPDH to enhance NAD? regeneration

Targeted Delivery : Absorbed via the specific OCTN1 transporter and retained in key organs like the brain, liver, and skin for up to 30 months

Longevity Vitamin: Recognized by Dr. Bruce Ames (University of California, Berkeley) as a potential "longevity vitamin," based on evidence that chronically low ergothioneine levels may increase vulnerability to age-related decline

Inside the 5-in-1 NAD? Supplement

500 mg Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) - Clinically proven NAD? precursor

500 mg Liposomal Healthy-Aging Blend - Sunflower lecithin, quercetin, and resveratrol for senolytic effects

10 mg Dr.Ergo® L-Ergothioneine - FDA-GRAS approved antioxidant for skin, cognition, and sleep

Liposomal Delivery - Greatly increases the bioavailability of quercetin and resveratrol

Delayed-Release, Vegetarian Capsules - Optimized for nutrient absorption

Backed by Experts in NAD? Science

Abinopharm's team includes the scientists behind the world's largest and most successful NMN ( AbinoNutra® NMN ) human clinical trial. All products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facilities and tested for purity and potency by ISO-certified labs.

Experience the Science of Longevity

The AbinoNutra® 5-in-1 NAD? Supplement offers a powerful, all-in-one daily supplement that supports skin health, cognitive function, and energy metabolism - backed by real clinical data.

