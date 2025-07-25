AbinoPharm Inc.: AbinoNutra Unveils Advanced '5-in-1' Longevity Dietary Supplement Featuring FDA-GRAS Recognized Dr.Ergo L-Ergothioneine

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Gotvoom, Inc., in partnership with biotech innovator Abinopharm, Inc., announces the launch of the enhanced AbinoNutra® NAD? Capsule - a next-generation supplement combining science-backed ingredients to support healthy aging, including the breakthrough Dr.Ergo® L-Ergothioneine.
Clinically Proven Benefits for Skin and Cognition
Recent human studies show that 25-30 mg/day of Dr.Ergo® improves skin brightness, elasticity, and moisture while reducing wrinkles. In studies involving older adults, Dr.Ergo® L-ergothioneine was associated with improvement in sleep, memory, and cognition.
FDA Recognition and Clinical Safety
In March 2025, the U.S. FDA issued a GRAS "No Objection" letter (GRN 001191) for Dr.Ergo®, making it only the second such approval for L-Ergothioneine. The decision was based on extensive toxicological data, human trials, and pharmaceutical-grade purity (=99.9%).
What Makes Dr.Ergo® Unique
Telomere & DNA Defense: Helps slow telomere shortening and reduce NAD? depletion during DNA repair
NAD? Recycling: Boosts SIRT1/PGC-1a activity and persulfidates GAPDH to enhance NAD? regeneration
Targeted Delivery: Absorbed via the specific OCTN1 transporter and retained in key organs like the brain, liver, and skin for up to 30 months
Longevity Vitamin: Recognized by Dr. Bruce Ames (University of California, Berkeley) as a potential "longevity vitamin," based on evidence that chronically low ergothioneine levels may increase vulnerability to age-related decline
Inside the 5-in-1 NAD? Supplement
500 mg Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) - Clinically proven NAD? precursor
500 mg Liposomal Healthy-Aging Blend - Sunflower lecithin, quercetin, and resveratrol for senolytic effects
10 mg Dr.Ergo® L-Ergothioneine - FDA-GRAS approved antioxidant for skin, cognition, and sleep
Liposomal Delivery - Greatly increases the bioavailability of quercetin and resveratrol
Delayed-Release, Vegetarian Capsules - Optimized for nutrient absorption
Backed by Experts in NAD? Science
Abinopharm's team includes the scientists behind the world's largest and most successful NMN (AbinoNutra® NMN) human clinical trial. All products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facilities and tested for purity and potency by ISO-certified labs.
Experience the Science of Longevity
The AbinoNutra® 5-in-1 NAD? Supplement offers a powerful, all-in-one daily supplement that supports skin health, cognitive function, and energy metabolism - backed by real clinical data.
