25.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
AbinoPharm Inc.: AbinoNutra Unveils Advanced '5-in-1' Longevity Dietary Supplement Featuring FDA-GRAS Recognized Dr.Ergo L-Ergothioneine

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Gotvoom, Inc., in partnership with biotech innovator Abinopharm, Inc., announces the launch of the enhanced AbinoNutra® NAD? Capsule - a next-generation supplement combining science-backed ingredients to support healthy aging, including the breakthrough Dr.Ergo® L-Ergothioneine.

Clinically Proven Benefits for Skin and Cognition

Recent human studies show that 25-30 mg/day of Dr.Ergo® improves skin brightness, elasticity, and moisture while reducing wrinkles. In studies involving older adults, Dr.Ergo® L-ergothioneine was associated with improvement in sleep, memory, and cognition.

FDA Recognition and Clinical Safety

In March 2025, the U.S. FDA issued a GRAS "No Objection" letter (GRN 001191) for Dr.Ergo®, making it only the second such approval for L-Ergothioneine. The decision was based on extensive toxicological data, human trials, and pharmaceutical-grade purity (=99.9%).

What Makes Dr.Ergo® Unique

  • Telomere & DNA Defense: Helps slow telomere shortening and reduce NAD? depletion during DNA repair

  • NAD? Recycling: Boosts SIRT1/PGC-1a activity and persulfidates GAPDH to enhance NAD? regeneration

  • Targeted Delivery: Absorbed via the specific OCTN1 transporter and retained in key organs like the brain, liver, and skin for up to 30 months

  • Longevity Vitamin: Recognized by Dr. Bruce Ames (University of California, Berkeley) as a potential "longevity vitamin," based on evidence that chronically low ergothioneine levels may increase vulnerability to age-related decline

Inside the 5-in-1 NAD? Supplement

  • 500 mg Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) - Clinically proven NAD? precursor

  • 500 mg Liposomal Healthy-Aging Blend - Sunflower lecithin, quercetin, and resveratrol for senolytic effects

  • 10 mg Dr.Ergo® L-Ergothioneine - FDA-GRAS approved antioxidant for skin, cognition, and sleep

  • Liposomal Delivery - Greatly increases the bioavailability of quercetin and resveratrol

  • Delayed-Release, Vegetarian Capsules - Optimized for nutrient absorption

Backed by Experts in NAD? Science

Abinopharm's team includes the scientists behind the world's largest and most successful NMN (AbinoNutra® NMN) human clinical trial. All products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facilities and tested for purity and potency by ISO-certified labs.

Experience the Science of Longevity

The AbinoNutra® 5-in-1 NAD? Supplement offers a powerful, all-in-one daily supplement that supports skin health, cognitive function, and energy metabolism - backed by real clinical data.

Shop today at abinonutra.com or on Amazon.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Helena A Bennett
Director of Brand Marketing
marketing@abinonutra.com

.

SOURCE: AbinoPharm Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/abinonutrar-unveils-advanced-5-in-1-longevity-dietary-supplement-feat-1051807

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
