Epique Realty Announces New Free Benefits with Showami Partnership

Epique Realty's collaboration provides all their agents with complimentary access to Showami Platinum.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Epique Realty has announced an exciting partnership with Showami, an on-demand showing service that connects real estate agents to efficiently manage property showings. This partnership is set to provide Epique agents with exclusive benefits, ensuring they can serve their clients more effectively while streamlining their workflow.

A key feature of this collaboration is Epique Realty's decision to provide all their agents with complimentary access to Showami Platinum. This premium membership includes expedited payouts, discounted pricing on showings, and access to advanced tools such as referral networks, client dashboards, and downloadable reports. Additionally, Epique agents will receive a 10-minute head start on all internal requests, giving them a distinctive edge.

Josh Kuchar, representing Showami, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "The Co-Founders of Epique Realty, CEO Josh Miller, CFO Janice Delcid and COO Chris Miller worked hard to bring the absolute best benefits and solutions to their agents. We're thrilled to collaborate with them in offering these enhanced services to Epique agents."

Showami is renowned for simplifying the real estate process, enabling agents to schedule showing requests quickly and ensuring clients receive top-notch service even when their primary agent is unavailable. With tools like Showami's Platinum offering, agents can focus on building relationships and expanding their business, knowing every detail is handled efficiently.

Epique Realty, known for its innovative approach to real estate and dedication to empowering its agents with leading-edge tools and resources, seeks to remain a leader in agent experience and customer satisfaction. This new partnership aligns with their ethos of prioritizing both agent and client success.

For Epique agents, this partnership not only enhances operational efficiency but also fosters a stronger sense of community and professionalism within the organization.

About Showami

Showami is the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way for buyer agents to schedule property showings via licensed showing agents when they are unavailable. With over 95% positive reviews and a 97% acceptance rate for requests, Showami is trusted by real estate professionals nationwide for its seamless and efficient service. Learn more at www.showami.com.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers in history, now operating in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents, and global expansion is underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

