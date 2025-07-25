Port Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - AML Incubator LTD (AMLI), a Canadian compliance firm supporting FinTech and virtual asset businesses, is launching, on August 4th, 2025, a new program offering free MSB registration and incorporation support for founders to build sustainable compliance and properly enter the Canadian FinTech industry.

The Launch

The Free MSB Launch Bundle is a strategic response to the growing shelf MSB market, where some companies charge tens of thousands of dollars for non-operational registered MSBs, often with no banking access or proper compliance program. AMLI's alternative gives its clients a fully guided path to registering a legitimate MSB in Canada, including incorporation, tax registration, and support with FINTRAC requirements.

"We're seeing local and foreign companies selling empty paper shells with no real compliance and with problematic company setups. That ends now," said Haik Kazarian, Head of Business Development at AMLI. "This is for serious startups or companies that want to launch a real money service business with fully compliant regulatory credibility to enter Canadian and Global markets."

The Free MSB Launch Bundle

Feature Details MSB Registration Support Free fully guided registration process to FINTRAC Business Setup Free company setup and incorporation Canadian Business Address Free local presence provided as part of the bundle CAMLO Essentials Program Client commits to 6-months of CAMLO Essentials

Qualified clients enrolled in the bundle must show commitment to building a proper compliant fintech business program. All services related to MSB registration, incorporation, and business setup are delivered at no additional charge.

The mandatory six months of CAMLO Essentials service only begins one month after the MSB registration is approved by FINTRAC. Until that point, no compliance service fees accrue. This means all advisory, filing, and onboarding work completed before MSB approval is effectively provided free of charge.

NOTE: On average, successful registration takes three to four months.

The Catch

Interested businesses must fill out an application and pass AMLI's due diligence check and selected clients must show commitment to this program by providing a deposit of the first and last months' payment for CAMLO services at signing . This confirms intent and verifies their place in the program.

NOTE: Deposit is fully refundable if registration is unsuccessful.

This offer is not available to individuals or entities registering Money Services Businesses (MSBs) solely for resale purposes. AMLI exclusively works with genuine founders who are committed to launching and running compliant, ethical businesses that add real value to the Canadian economy.

What Are CAMLO Services?

CAMLO'S SCOPE OF WORK Service Area Description Regulatory Consulting Ongoing guidance on AML/CTF compliance, tailored to the client's business model Onboarding & KYC/KYB Support Advisory on customer onboarding, due diligence, and risk assessments Forensics Assistance Help identifying, responding to, and escalating suspicious transactions AML/ATF Policy Review Development or revision of written policies to meet FINTRAC expectations Record-Keeping Support Advisory on maintaining audit-ready documentation and reporting frameworks Regulatory Filing Advisory Guidance on STRs, LCTRs, LVCTRs, registration updates, and other mandatory filings Specialized Training Custom training for staff and executives on AML/ATF obligations AML Tech-stack Vendor Selection Assistance Help choosing tools for KYC, screening, transaction monitoring, etc.

AML Incubator's CAMLOs incubate the compliance department for a minimum of six months with the intention of handing it back to the client. The objective is for legitimate MSBs to gain the knowledge and tools necessary to properly maintain their own compliance departments.



With this initiative, AMLI hopes to assist serious founders in establishing long-term, credible MSB operations, providing a viable alternative to shelf registrations created solely for resale or passive holding with issues and potential future negative consequences.

"Everything we're offering here is designed to help our clients succeed long after registration. Proper compliance is not a checkbox. It's the foundation of any FinTech company," said Haik Kazarian.

Applications are also free and available as of August 4th, 2025.

Spaces are limited. Interested parties can subscribe to be notified.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator LTD is one of the fastest-growing Canadian-based compliance firms focused on supporting the new generation of financial service providers. AMLI offers registration support, compliance program design, transaction monitoring guidance, and advisory across Canadian and global AML frameworks.

