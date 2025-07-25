Anzeige
25.07.2025 17:10 Uhr
Debit My Data, Inc.: DebitMyData Closes Oversubscribed Seed Round- Launches $1B Human Energy Grid Global Expansion

Seed raise exceeding 200% of target positions the DebitMyData Digital Identity LLM (DID-LLM) for Global Partnerships and Licensing

DebitMyData Logo

DebitMyData Logo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DebitMyData, Inc.-the powerhouse has closed a seed round at more than twice its original target. This surge of investor confidence paves the way for a bold, billion-dollar global rollout of DebitMyData's Human Energy Grid, setting a new standard for individual data ownership, ethical monetization, and human-centric AI innovation.

Preparing to launch a U.S and global expansion round, DebitMyData is already attracting top-tier venture capitalists-some of whom previously backed OpenAI alumni Ilya Sutskever and Mira Murati. Their attention is now focused on founder Preska Thomas and her breakthrough vision for a decentralized, human-led future in Adtech, AI, cybersecurity, and digital sovereignty.

"We're advancing AI frameworks including Fuzzy Logic, ML, NLP, and robotic networks-but the Human Energy Grid ensures we embed ethics, skills, and human vision at the algorithmic core," said Preska Thomas, Founder & CEO.

Agentic Logos, Nodes, and Verified Digital Identity

Integral to DebitMyData 's technology are Agentic Logos-cryptographically validated identity tools that combat fraud, impersonation, and deepfakes.

Core LLM Features:

  • Verified Ownership: Every identity is cryptographically bound to an authentic user or brand.
  • Real-Time Security: Proprietary consensus mechanisms eliminate spoofing and fakes.
  • Plug-and-Play APIs: Enterprises and large language models (LLMs) can easily verify and interface with Agentic Nodes.

By embedding identity-driven trust into content and advertising, DebitMyData transforms audience engagement. Brands and individuals alike benefit from frictionless, permission-based experiences that foster credibility and prevent misuse.

The Human Energy Grid: An Ethics-Powered Digital Ecosystem

DebitMyData's signature innovation-the Human Energy Grid-places people at the center of the digital economy.

Key Components:

  • Digital Ownership: Users control and protect their digital footprints via DID-LLM (Digital Identity LLM).
  • Agentic Avatars: AI agents trained and owned by users, supporting monetization through sponsorships, licensing, and personal branding.
  • Ethical AI Training: Decentralized Agentic Avatars contribute to safe, human-aligned AI development.
  • NFT-Backed Security: Blockchain-protected digital creations ensure transparent royalties and rights.
  • Quantum-Resistant Privacy: Federated learning and next-generation encryption secure all interactions.

This ecosystem empowers individuals to earn from their data and digital identity, marking a shift from extractive models toward equitable participation in the digital economy.

Global Expansion and Ecosystem Integration

Building on its momentum, DebitMyData is launching a global initiative to:

  • Open subsidiaries in the EU, Asia, and the Middle East
  • Advance Agentic Avatar technology for LLMs, APIs, and user-controlled AI
  • Partner with NFT platforms and creator-centric brands like AnimeGamer, MemeShorts ("The TikTok of America"), and Monetize YourSelfie

The roadmap includes further integration across decentralized marketplaces for data, content, and avatar-based economies.

Institutional & Government Alignment

DebitMyData is engaged in advanced discussions with regulatory bodies, family offices, and public sector partners worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to compliance, transparency, and leadership in large-scale data solutions.

Image by DebitMyData

Image by DebitMyData

About DebitMyData, Inc.

DebitMyData, Inc. enables users to reclaim, verify, and monetize their digital identities through Agentic Logos and Agentic Avatars. Its scalable platform ensures GDPR compliance and AI alignment via the Human Energy Grid and DID-LLM, meeting evolving demands in ethical AI, cybersecurity, and digital equity.

"This is our moment-not just to advance AI but to protect what makes us human. The Human Energy Grid ensures humanity stays present, empowered, and valued in the algorithms that shape the future," said Preska Thomas, Founder & CEO.

For more information, visit:

  • https://debitmydata.com/agenticairspace (https://debitmydata.com/agenticairspace)
  • https://debitmydata.com/agenticsuperhighway (https://debitmydata.com/agenticsuperhighway)
  • https://debitmydata.com/agentic-avatar-jail (https://debitmydata.com/agentic-avatar-jail)
  • https://debitmydata.com/AgenticQuantumClub (https://debitmydata.com/AgenticQuantumClub)
  • https://debitmydata.com/agenticavatarfoundation (https://debitmydata.com/agenticavatarfoundation)
  • https://debitmydata.com/agenticverses (https://debitmydata.com/agenticverses)
  • https://debitmydata.com/agenticabusewebline (https://debitmydata.com/agenticabusewebline)
  • https://debitmydata.com/agenticpages (https://debitmydata.com/agenticpages)
  • https://debitmydata.com/SponsorPing (https://debitmydata.com/SponsorPing)
  • https://debitmydata.com/imposteralert (https://debitmydata.com/imposteralert)

Media Contact:
Henry Cision

https://debitmydata.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31bafa40-93e2-4cb6-af65-37890cb4af69

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d302ea1e-3709-499e-a7f3-23db57bd9979

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b33c2aff-2340-4f96-adcc-8b464061198b


