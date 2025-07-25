Third Point Investors Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
Third Point Investors Limited
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
(The "Company")
25 JULY 2025
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL on 14 August 2025 at 10:30am.
The Notice of AGM is in the process of being posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand has also be uploaded to the Company's website at:https://thirdpointlimited.com/
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
