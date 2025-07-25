Third Point Investors Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

Third Point Investors Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

(The "Company")

25 JULY 2025

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL on 14 August 2025 at 10:30am.

The Notice of AGM is in the process of being posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and has also be uploaded to the Company's website at: https://thirdpointlimited.com/

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

