Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
25 July 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 779.705p. The highest price paid per share was 789.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 769.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,480,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,817,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
362
779.600
16:12:24
79
778.800
16:10:08
444
778.800
16:10:08
486
778.800
16:07:40
187
778.000
16:05:16
370
778.000
16:05:16
497
779.800
16:01:47
520
779.400
15:59:12
180
779.000
15:56:36
367
779.000
15:56:36
202
780.000
15:54:33
267
780.000
15:54:33
511
781.200
15:49:49
94
780.600
15:47:21
412
780.600
15:46:16
534
780.800
15:45:04
538
780.000
15:40:21
513
780.200
15:36:25
555
780.400
15:33:57
571
781.000
15:28:41
575
781.800
15:26:18
576
781.800
15:21:15
489
779.600
15:17:03
480
779.000
15:14:24
477
779.000
15:14:24
552
779.600
15:07:31
557
779.400
15:03:30
538
778.800
15:01:29
578
779.000
14:58:00
574
778.000
14:53:41
467
778.400
14:50:15
141
779.000
14:49:46
|
186
779.000
14:49:46
559
778.200
14:46:11
506
778.600
14:44:00
349
774.600
14:39:08
144
774.600
14:39:08
617
775.200
14:38:13
478
774.400
14:33:12
505
774.600
14:33:12
543
773.200
14:27:15
475
775.400
14:23:35
562
775.400
14:19:19
573
772.000
14:13:26
566
773.200
14:01:41
570
774.400
13:55:20
360
774.000
13:50:41
139
774.000
13:50:41
555
776.400
13:48:05
77
773.800
13:45:05
545
772.800
13:39:17
47
773.600
13:34:40
449
773.600
13:34:40
68
774.200
13:29:50
417
774.200
13:29:50
509
774.400
13:25:00
563
773.800
13:18:12
298
775.400
13:09:15
229
775.400
13:09:15
568
774.800
13:07:12
465
774.400
12:58:27
562
775.800
12:45:09
545
783.200
12:38:55
482
783.800
12:32:34
474
784.800
12:23:32
1
782.000
12:15:47
196
782.000
12:15:47
178
781.800
12:15:47
171
781.800
12:15:47
573
782.000
12:15:47
512
781.400
12:05:04
579
781.000
11:55:04
576
783.600
11:43:49
210
781.800
11:32:51
284
781.800
11:32:51
147
781.800
11:28:19
323
781.800
11:28:19
488
780.400
11:18:02
550
778.400
11:11:47
535
780.200
11:02:24
483
781.200
10:55:36
478
779.600
10:48:51
219
784.000
10:44:00
255
784.000
10:44:00
502
784.800
10:39:01
563
784.400
10:30:23
529
786.600
10:23:38
540
786.800
10:19:14
225
782.600
10:10:59
133
782.600
10:10:59
195
782.600
10:10:59
494
782.400
10:10:59
523
781.800
10:08:17
174
779.600
09:56:28
372
779.600
09:56:28
568
782.000
09:51:02
510
782.000
09:45:04
528
784.000
09:41:05
566
785.200
09:34:30
542
787.000
09:29:03
548
787.400
09:22:26
489
787.600
09:16:16
507
787.000
09:11:32
3
787.000
09:06:03
258
787.000
09:06:03
211
787.000
09:06:03
545
789.200
09:00:28
570
785.600
08:51:42
515
785.400
08:48:33
530
786.200
08:41:39
530
782.000
08:36:15
257
779.000
08:31:55
527
774.000
08:26:40
9
774.000
08:26:40
506
782.200
08:20:34
484
779.400
08:16:05
469
782.800
08:12:52
550
769.600
08:09:37
527
771.000
08:05:56
565
771.200
08:05:55