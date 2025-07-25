Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
25.07.25 | 09:08
9,050 Euro
-1,63 % -0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,10018:17
9,0009,05018:15
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 18:00 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

25 July 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 779.705p. The highest price paid per share was 789.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 769.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,480,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,817,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

362

779.600

16:12:24

79

778.800

16:10:08

444

778.800

16:10:08

486

778.800

16:07:40

187

778.000

16:05:16

370

778.000

16:05:16

497

779.800

16:01:47

520

779.400

15:59:12

180

779.000

15:56:36

367

779.000

15:56:36

202

780.000

15:54:33

267

780.000

15:54:33

511

781.200

15:49:49

94

780.600

15:47:21

412

780.600

15:46:16

534

780.800

15:45:04

538

780.000

15:40:21

513

780.200

15:36:25

555

780.400

15:33:57

571

781.000

15:28:41

575

781.800

15:26:18

576

781.800

15:21:15

489

779.600

15:17:03

480

779.000

15:14:24

477

779.000

15:14:24

552

779.600

15:07:31

557

779.400

15:03:30

538

778.800

15:01:29

578

779.000

14:58:00

574

778.000

14:53:41

467

778.400

14:50:15

141

779.000

14:49:46

186

779.000

14:49:46

559

778.200

14:46:11

506

778.600

14:44:00

349

774.600

14:39:08

144

774.600

14:39:08

617

775.200

14:38:13

478

774.400

14:33:12

505

774.600

14:33:12

543

773.200

14:27:15

475

775.400

14:23:35

562

775.400

14:19:19

573

772.000

14:13:26

566

773.200

14:01:41

570

774.400

13:55:20

360

774.000

13:50:41

139

774.000

13:50:41

555

776.400

13:48:05

77

773.800

13:45:05

545

772.800

13:39:17

47

773.600

13:34:40

449

773.600

13:34:40

68

774.200

13:29:50

417

774.200

13:29:50

509

774.400

13:25:00

563

773.800

13:18:12

298

775.400

13:09:15

229

775.400

13:09:15

568

774.800

13:07:12

465

774.400

12:58:27

562

775.800

12:45:09

545

783.200

12:38:55

482

783.800

12:32:34

474

784.800

12:23:32

1

782.000

12:15:47

196

782.000

12:15:47

178

781.800

12:15:47

171

781.800

12:15:47

573

782.000

12:15:47

512

781.400

12:05:04

579

781.000

11:55:04

576

783.600

11:43:49

210

781.800

11:32:51

284

781.800

11:32:51

147

781.800

11:28:19

323

781.800

11:28:19

488

780.400

11:18:02

550

778.400

11:11:47

535

780.200

11:02:24

483

781.200

10:55:36

478

779.600

10:48:51

219

784.000

10:44:00

255

784.000

10:44:00

502

784.800

10:39:01

563

784.400

10:30:23

529

786.600

10:23:38

540

786.800

10:19:14

225

782.600

10:10:59

133

782.600

10:10:59

195

782.600

10:10:59

494

782.400

10:10:59

523

781.800

10:08:17

174

779.600

09:56:28

372

779.600

09:56:28

568

782.000

09:51:02

510

782.000

09:45:04

528

784.000

09:41:05

566

785.200

09:34:30

542

787.000

09:29:03

548

787.400

09:22:26

489

787.600

09:16:16

507

787.000

09:11:32

3

787.000

09:06:03

258

787.000

09:06:03

211

787.000

09:06:03

545

789.200

09:00:28

570

785.600

08:51:42

515

785.400

08:48:33

530

786.200

08:41:39

530

782.000

08:36:15

257

779.000

08:31:55

527

774.000

08:26:40

9

774.000

08:26:40

506

782.200

08:20:34

484

779.400

08:16:05

469

782.800

08:12:52

550

769.600

08:09:37

527

771.000

08:05:56

565

771.200

08:05:55


© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.