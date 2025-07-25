China added 212. 2 GW of new solar capacity in the first half of 2025, pushing total installed PV capacity past 1. 1 TW, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA). China's NEA said new solar power installations dropped sharply in June, despite strong first-half growth. The country added 212. 21 GW of new solar capacity from January through June 2025, but installations only 14. 36 GW in June, down 85% from May and 38. 45% lower than the same period a year earlier. By the end of June 2025, China's total installed power generation capacity had reached 3. 65 TW, up 18. 7% year on year. ...

