Raytech Holding Ltd: Raytech Holding Limited Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAY) ("Raytech", "We", "Our" or the "Company"), a Hong Kong-based company specializing in design, sourcing, and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and confirmed the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Raytech delivered solid fiscal year 2025 results with revenue growth of 17.6% to HK$78.7 million (US$10.1 million), while maintaining profitability with net income of HK$8.3 million (US$1.1 million) and a net margin of 10.5%. The Company concluded the year with a significantly strengthened balance sheet, recording cash and cash equivalents of HK$84.9 million (US$10.9 million), up from HK$35.9 million as of the end of the prior fiscal year.
Management Commentary
Mr. Ching Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of Raytech, said: "Fiscal Year 2025 marked a pivotal year for Raytech. We not only sustained profitability but also strengthened our financial position. Our revenue increased by 17.6% to HK$78.7 million, which was principally driven by increased sales in our trimmer series, fueled by new customer-engaged models. We continue to demonstrate the strength of our specialized focus in personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances, where we have accumulated over 10 years of industry experience. As we transitioned to a public company during this fiscal year, we continue to maintain operational excellence. "
Financial Highlights
Key highlights for fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024:
- Revenue increased by 17.6% to HK$78.7 million (US$10.1 million)
- Net income of HK$8.3 million (US$1.1 million) with a net margin of 10.5%
- Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 136.5% to HK$84.9 million (US$10.9 million)
- Net current assets strengthened to HK$76.9 million (US$9.9 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with HK$25.8 million in fiscal year 2024
Financial Results
Revenue Performance:
- Hair styling series: Revenue of HK$37.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$4.8 million) compared to HK$31.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 18.2%
- Trimmer series: Revenue of HK$33.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$4.3 million) compared to HK$22.7 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 48.0%
- Nail care series: Revenue of HK$1.5 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$195,954) compared to HK$1.4 million in fiscal year 2024
- Other personal care appliances: Revenue of HK$2.5 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$326,416) compared to HK$3.2 million in fiscal year 2024
- Eyelash curler: Revenue of HK$453,378 in fiscal year 2025 (US$58,276) compared to HK$804,863 in fiscal year 2024
- Sales of tooling: Revenue of HK$3.0 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$381,745) compared to HK$7.0 million in fiscal year 2024
Profitability and Margins:
- Merchandise costs of HK$60.9 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$7.8 million) compared to HK$52.1 million in fiscal year 2024, representing 77.4% of revenue in fiscal year 2025 compared to 77.7% in fiscal year 2024
- Income from operations of HK$7.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$983,142) with an operating margin of 9.7%
- Interest income increased substantially to HK$3.2 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$406,002), compared to HK$1.4 million in fiscal year 2024
Balance Sheet Strength:
- Cash and cash equivalents of HK$84.9 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$10.9 million) compared to HK$35.9 million in fiscal year 2024
- Total current assets increased to HK$94.9 million (US$12.2 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared to HK$52.8 million as of March 31, 2024
- Accounts receivable decreased 44.1% to HK$8.1 million (US$1.0 million) in fiscal year 2025 from HK$14.6 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by faster customer payments
- Total current liabilities decreased to HK$17.9 million (US$2.3 million) in fiscal year 2025 compared to HK$27.0 million in fiscal year 2024
- Net current assets of HK$76.9 million (US$9.9 million) in fiscal year 2025compared to HK$25.8 million in fiscal year 2024
Outlook and Strategic Priorities
Our goal is to become a leading product design and development company in the personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances industry in Asia. We intend to explore new product lines, continue expanding our men's personal care and hair care product lines, and approach customers who sell and market their personal care electrical appliances in Europe, the US and other Asia markets. Our strong cash position provides the financial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities while maintaining operational excellence.
About Raytech Holding Limited
Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.
Consolidated Financial Information
|RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of March 31,
|2024
|2025
|2025
|HKD
|HKD
|US$
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|35,885,666
|84,850,995
|10,906,438
|Accounts receivable, net
|14,557,523
|8,144,307
|1,046,839
|Amount due from a director
|145,166
|-
|-
|Merchandise inventories, net
|1,855,686
|1,879,435
|241,576
|Taxes receivables
|395,005
|-
|-
|Prepayments
|5,000
|-
|-
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|52,844,046
|94,874,737
|12,194,853
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Plant and equipment, net
|-
|-
|-
|Deferred initial public offering costs
|5,252,768
|-
|-
|Long-term deposits
|16,200
|16,200
|2,082
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|5,268,968
|16,200
|2,082
|TOTAL ASSETS
|58,113,014
|94,890,937
|12,196,935
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|732,340
|466,327
|59,940
|Accounts payable - related parties
|24,278,340
|14,984,393
|1,926,039
|Accruals
|1,018,618
|1,786,314
|229,607
|Contract liabilities
|1,008,415
|501,804
|64,500
|Tax payables
|-
|190,082
|24,432
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|27,037,713
|17,928,920
|2,304,518
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|27,037,713
|17,928,920
|2,304,518
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|-
|-
|-
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Ordinary Shares, US$0.00000625 par value, 8,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, and 16,000,000 Ordinary Shares and 17,613,083 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively (1)
|783
|862
|110
|Additional paid-in capital
|99,217
|37,717,487
|4,848,068
|Retained earnings
|30,975,301
|39,243,668
|5,044,239
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|31,075,301
|76,962,017
|9,892,417
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|58,113,014
|94,890,937
|12,196,935
|(1)
|1,500,000 Ordinary Shares were issued on May 15, 2024, and 113,083 Ordinary Shares were issued on July 5, 2024.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|For the Years ended March 31,
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2025
|HKD
|HKD
|HKD
|US$
|REVENUE
|Sales of products
|42,382,764
|59,966,287
|75,769,626
|9,739,152
|Sales of tooling
|3,135,475
|7,006,014
|2,969,938
|381,745
|Total revenue
|45,518,239
|66,972,301
|78,739,564
|10,120,897
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Merchandise costs
|(34,046,287
|)
|(52,067,436
|)
|(60,931,870
|)
|(7,831,961
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(4,277,677
|)
|(3,545,369
|)
|(10,158,945
|)
|(1,305,794
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(38,323,964
|)
|(55,612,805
|)
|(71,090,815
|)
|(9,137,755
|)
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|7,194,275
|11,359,496
|7,648,749
|983,142
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest income
|143,352
|1,416,354
|3,158,654
|406,002
|Interest expense
|(7,151
|)
|(2,028
|)
|-
|-
|Gain (loss) from foreign currency exchange
|143,450
|(20,846
|)
|(328,471
|)
|(42,220
|)
|Other income, net
|-
|818
|45,922
|5,902
|Total other income, net
|279,651
|1,394,298
|2,876,105
|369,684
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
|7,473,926
|12,753,794
|10,524,854
|1,352,826
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|(1,181,056
|)
|(2,817,000
|)
|(2,256,487
|)
|(290,040
|)
|NET INCOME
|6,292,870
|9,936,794
|8,268,367
|1,062,786
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES
|Basic and diluted (1)
|16,000,000
|16,000,000
|17,398,409
|17,398,409
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic and diluted
|0.39
|0.62
|0.48
|0.06
|(1)
|1,500,000 Ordinary Shares were issued on May 15, 2024, and 113,083 Ordinary Shares were issued on July 5, 2024.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the Years ended March 31,
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2025
|HKD
|HKD
|HKD
|US$
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|6,292,870
|9,936,794
|8,268,367
|1,062,786
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation of plant and equipment
|13,924
|4,868
|-
|-
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|102,573
|85,477
|-
|-
|Gain (loss) from unrealized foreign currency translation
|178,454
|(61,043
|)
|214,994
|27,635
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable, net
|(907,711
|)
|(7,755,205
|)
|6,335,863
|814,389
|Merchandise inventories, net
|-
|(1,855,686
|)
|(26,189
|)
|(3,366
|)
|Prepayments
|(5,000
|)
|90,000
|5,000
|643
|Long-term deposits
|(5,200
|)
|18,000
|-
|-
|Accounts payable
|(119,019
|)
|(5,441
|)
|(262,048
|)
|(33,683
|)
|Accounts payable - related parties
|4,682,655
|15,554,384
|(9,163,121
|)
|(1,177,794
|)
|Accruals
|566,078
|402,540
|768,541
|98,785
|Contract liabilities
|1,705,854
|(697,439
|)
|(505,960
|)
|(65,035
|)
|Operating lease obligation
|(100,849
|)
|(87,972
|)
|-
|-
|Taxes payables
|(1,442,797
|)
|119,002
|585,087
|75,205
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|10,961,832
|15,748,279
|6,220,534
|799,565
|Cash flows from investing activity
|Repayment by the director
|1,444,872
|846,860
|145,166
|18,659
|Net cash generated from investing activity
|1,444,872
|846,860
|145,166
|18,659
|Cash flows from financing activity
|Deferred initial public offering cost
|(3,176,871
|)
|(2,075,897
|)
|-
|-
|Proceed from Initial Public Offering of shares
|-
|-
|42,871,117
|5,510,497
|Net cash (used in) generated from financing activity
|(3,176,871
|)
|(2,075,897
|)
|42,871,117
|5,510,497
|Change in cash
|9,229,833
|14,519,242
|49,236,817
|6,328,721
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|(157,725
|)
|3,844
|(271,488
|)
|(7,783
|)
|Cash at the beginning of the year
|12,290,472
|21,362,580
|35,885,666
|4,585,500
|Cash at the end of the year
|21,362,580
|35,885,666
|84,850,995
|10,906,438
|Supplementary cash flow information
|Cash paid for income tax
|2,619,407
|2,697,998
|1,671,400
|214,836
|Cash paid for interest expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.