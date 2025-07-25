BCC Research LLC: Proteomics Market to Expand Rapidly, with 13% CAGR forecast Through 2030

"Advances in proteomics technologies are driving growth in precision medicine, with rising demand for early diagnostics, personalized therapies, and deeper insights into disease mechanisms."

BOSTON, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Proteomics: Technologies and Global Markets" was valued at $27.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from $31.0 billion in 2025 to $57.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the global market for proteomic technologies, segmented by product type (instruments and software, consumables), platform (mass spectrometry, biochip), application (drug discovery and development, research, diagnostics, applied proteomics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). Protein structural analysis and protein-expression products are outside the scope of the report. The study discusses market trends, challenges, and emerging technologies, while also examining the competitive landscape and the market shares of leading vendors. It includes a section on ESG trends and provides company profiles that include insights into financials, product portfolios, and recent advances. This analysis serves as a valuable resource for understanding strategic opportunities and market dynamics in the evolving proteomics sector.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the growing demand for innovative and personalized therapies, which is driving advances in proteomic technologies. Increased investments in R&D are accelerating the discovery of new biomarkers, which are crucial for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases. These trends underscore the importance of proteomics in shaping the future of precision medicine and improving healthcare outcomes.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Investments in R&D: Governments, biotech firms, and academic institutions are increasing funding in proteomics research to drive innovation in diagnostics, drug discovery, and therapeutic development.

Transition Towards Personalized Medicine: Proteomics enables the identification of protein biomarkers that support tailored treatments based on individual biological profiles, making it a cornerstone in the shift toward personalized healthcare.

Aging Population and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: As the global population ages, chronic conditions like cancer and cardiovascular diseases are becoming more common, increasing the demand for proteomics tools that aid in early detection and targeted treatment.

Emerging Technologies: Advances such as high-resolution mass spectrometry, AI-driven data analysis, and single-cell proteomics are accelerating research making it more precise, and cost-effective, thereby expanding the scope and impact of proteomics.

Request a sample copy of the global market for proteomic technologies report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $27.6 billion Market size forecast $57.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Platform, Application, Product Type and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, and Rest of Europe Market drivers









Increasing investments in R&D.

Transition towards personalized medicine.

Aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Emerging technologies.

Interesting facts:

Advances in Technology: The market has seen notable progress in mass spectrometry, particularly with improvements in software and automation that streamline essential processes like sample preparation.

Innovation from Emerging Companies: Start-up companies such as Nautilus and SomaLogic have introduced innovative platforms that are expected to reshape the market's future.

Emerging startup:

Alamar Biosciences

Nautilus Biotechnology

Pixelgen Technologies

Syncell Inc.

Sengenics

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?



- The global proteomics market was valued at $27.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% to reach $57.2 billion by the end of 2030.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?



- The global market of proteomic technologies is growing due to the rising aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in R&D and in the biotechnology sector, and rising demand for personalized medicine.



Which market segments are covered in the report?



- The global market for proteomic technologies is segmented based on platform, product type, application, and region.



Which platform type will be dominant through 2030?



- The mass spectrometry segment will be dominant through 2030.



Which region has the largest market share?



- North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market Leaders include:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ARRAYIT CORP.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

BIO-TECHNE

BRUKER

CREATIVE PROTEOMICS

DANAHER CORP.

JEOL LTD.

MERCK KGAA

PROMEGA CORP.

REVVITY

SHIMADZU CORP.

STANDARD BIOTOOLS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

WATERS CORP.

Related reports:

Single-Cell Genomics and Proteomics: Emerging Technologies and Markets: This report reviews the single-cell genomics and proteomics market, highlighting its current landscape and future potential. It examines key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, and segments the market by product type (genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics), application areas (oncology and immunology), end users (academic institutions and biotech companies), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World). It also includes profiles of major companies, covering their business segments, financials, product offerings, and recent developments.

Global Multiomics Market: This report provides a detailed analysis of the global multiomics market, focusing on products, platforms, applications, end-users, and regions. It explores market trends and forecasts, along with insights into major players and geographic opportunities. The report also includes strategic tools like PESTEL and ESG analysis, competitive assessments, and recommendations to help companies plan effectively.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5431771/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proteomics-market-to-expand-rapidly-with-13-cagr-forecast-through-2030-302514079.html