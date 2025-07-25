Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2025 18:58 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BLUMM KNOWHOW S.R.L: Daron Acemoglu, Chris Bangle and Michele De Lucchi awarded the Ethic Award at the Oscar Pomilio Blumm Forum "Happy Chaos? Rethinking Ethics in an Age of Global Change"

From geopolitics to technology, from economics to architecture, the 2025 edition of the Oscar Pomilio Blumm Forum gathered three leading voices of the global debate at the Aurum in Pescara to reflect on the profound transformations reshaping our time. The event, titled "Happy Chaos?", explored the systemic changes redefining institutions, society, and the very language of contemporary culture.

The Forum awarded Daron Acemoglu, Chris Bangle, and Michele De Lucchi with the 2025 Ethic Award, in recognition of the ethical value of their contribution to society: individuals who, through research, design, and creativity, have expressed an original, deeply civic vision - capable of pointing to new directions.

"With this Forum, we wanted to explore the fractures of our time through the lens of three visionary minds," said Franco Pomilio, President of Pomilio Blumm. "The extraordinary participation and high level of debate confirmed that ethics can-and must-be the driving force behind innovation and global citizenship."

Daron Acemoglu: "AI must empower people, not replace them"

The Forum opened with Daron Acemoglu, Nobel Prize winner for Economics in 2024, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and author of the landmark book Why Nations Fail, which argues that it is institutions-not geography or culture-that determine the prosperity or decline of nations.

In his keynote, Professor Acemoglu focused on the concept of "Remaking Liberalism", that is also the main topic of a book he is working on, and he warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence designed to replace human labor: "The current model reinforces the power of elites and increases inequality. We need technology that is built to democratize opportunity." He called for a new social contract to guide digital development: "We can build tools that assist teachers, doctors, artisans, and citizens-but it requires democratic rules and long-term vision."

Chris Bangle: "Design is pulling us away from ourselves"

Next to speak was Chris Bangle, the American designer who transformed the aesthetics of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, and is considered one of the most influential creatives of our time.

Bangle offered a provocative reflection: "We have built a world where good design means hiding the human hand. But this paradigm is consuming us." He criticized the impersonal, algorithm-driven aesthetic, stating: "The meaning of an object lies not only in its form or function, but in the human input behind it. If perfection is inhuman, then imperfection can become value."

Michele De Lucchi: "Every project is an equation-and the unknown variable is humanity"

The Forum concluded with Michele De Lucchi, the renowned Italian architect and designer, founder of AMDL CIRCLE, creator of the iconic Tolomeo lamp and of numerous international architectural projects.

"Today, architecture must be conceived as an environmental installation capable of responding to the unpredictable changes triggered by human beings," he explained, presenting his personal "equation" of design. De Lucchi reminded the audience that the role of the designer is not only to shape objects, but also to inspire behaviors, desires, and collective imagination.

"We can no longer design for eternity in a world that is changing so rapidly," he stated. "Architecture must be reimagined as something adaptable, sustainable, and deeply human."

Attachment

  • Oscar Pomilio Forum "Happy Chaos? Rethinking Ethics in an Age of Global Change" (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1eec3cb8-8708-448b-9083-8b0937894ec1)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.