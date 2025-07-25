BLUMM KNOWHOW S.R.L: Daron Acemoglu, Chris Bangle and Michele De Lucchi awarded the Ethic Award at the Oscar Pomilio Blumm Forum "Happy Chaos? Rethinking Ethics in an Age of Global Change"

From geopolitics to technology, from economics to architecture, the 2025 edition of the Oscar Pomilio Blumm Forum gathered three leading voices of the global debate at the Aurum in Pescara to reflect on the profound transformations reshaping our time. The event, titled "Happy Chaos?", explored the systemic changes redefining institutions, society, and the very language of contemporary culture.

The Forum awarded Daron Acemoglu, Chris Bangle, and Michele De Lucchi with the 2025 Ethic Award, in recognition of the ethical value of their contribution to society: individuals who, through research, design, and creativity, have expressed an original, deeply civic vision - capable of pointing to new directions.

"With this Forum, we wanted to explore the fractures of our time through the lens of three visionary minds," said Franco Pomilio, President of Pomilio Blumm. "The extraordinary participation and high level of debate confirmed that ethics can-and must-be the driving force behind innovation and global citizenship."

Daron Acemoglu: "AI must empower people, not replace them"

The Forum opened with Daron Acemoglu, Nobel Prize winner for Economics in 2024, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and author of the landmark book Why Nations Fail, which argues that it is institutions-not geography or culture-that determine the prosperity or decline of nations.

In his keynote, Professor Acemoglu focused on the concept of "Remaking Liberalism", that is also the main topic of a book he is working on, and he warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence designed to replace human labor: "The current model reinforces the power of elites and increases inequality. We need technology that is built to democratize opportunity." He called for a new social contract to guide digital development: "We can build tools that assist teachers, doctors, artisans, and citizens-but it requires democratic rules and long-term vision."

Chris Bangle: "Design is pulling us away from ourselves"

Next to speak was Chris Bangle, the American designer who transformed the aesthetics of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, and is considered one of the most influential creatives of our time.

Bangle offered a provocative reflection: "We have built a world where good design means hiding the human hand. But this paradigm is consuming us." He criticized the impersonal, algorithm-driven aesthetic, stating: "The meaning of an object lies not only in its form or function, but in the human input behind it. If perfection is inhuman, then imperfection can become value."

Michele De Lucchi: "Every project is an equation-and the unknown variable is humanity"

The Forum concluded with Michele De Lucchi, the renowned Italian architect and designer, founder of AMDL CIRCLE, creator of the iconic Tolomeo lamp and of numerous international architectural projects.