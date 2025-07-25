Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Capitan Investment Ltd. (TSXV: CAI) Capitan Investment Ltd. ("Capitan") announces that effective July 25, 2025, for Yachao Peng has resigned from his position as Chairman and as a director of Capitan. Capitan will shortly appoint a new Chairman.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260137

SOURCE: Capitan Investment Ltd.