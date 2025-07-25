Anzeige
BackToSchool Ready: YITAHOME's Must-Have Collection

LONDON, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YITAHOME is excited to kick off its BacktoSchool campaign, unveiling a fresh collection of smart, stylish, and space-saving furniture designed to meet the unique needs of students and families gearing up for the upcoming academic year. Available now on Amazon, this thoughtfully curated collection is all about maximizing space, reducing clutter, and keeping everything organized-without compromising on design or style. Whether it's for a dorm room, apartment, or home office, YITAHOME has the perfect solution for every student's space.

1. YITAHOME Chest of Drawer

Grab this YITAHOME Chest for just £56.99 (was £95.00)! Featuring a durable metal frame, MDF top, and eight foldable fabric drawers, it combines modern style with practicality. Easy-pull handles and adjustable feet ensure smooth use and floor protection. Save 40% now.

2. YITAHOME Coat Rack Stand with Shoe Storage

This YITAHOME coat rack features eight hooks, a front rail, two enclosed drawers, a top shelf, and a base rack for shoes, delivering efficient storage in a sleek industrial design. Ideal for compact entryways, student flats, or busy households. Now available for £99.99, offering a 29% discount from £139.99,

3. YITAHOME Vanity Table with 3-Color LED Lights Mirror

This Vanity Table with a 3-color LED mirror and eleven drawers offers stylish organization for makeup and accessories. Designed for daily convenience and style, it suits students, young professionals, or anyone creating a dedicated beauty space. Now available for £241.99, down from £299.99.

4. YITAHOME Bookcase 5 Tiers

Enjoy 31% off this bestselling 5-tier bookcase, now available for £47.99, reduced from the original price of £69.99. Featuring open shelves and a stable structure, it offers versatile storage for books, decor, plants, and more with a clean, modern look.

YITAHOME's BacktoSchool collection is crafted to support students in staying focused and organized. Combining function, comfort, and modern design, the line offers smart solutions for small spaces and active routines. Available exclusively on Amazon, each piece ships directly to homes, dorms, and student housing.

Follow YITAHOME for the latest updates with more exclusive offers.
Amazon Store: Yitahome
Instagram: @yitahome.eu
TikTok: @yitahomefurniture
Facebook: Yitahome Amazon

About YITAHOME
YITAHOME is a trusted furniture brand known for blending sophisticated design with everyday functionality. With a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, YITAHOME helps people create stylish, welcoming spaces they're proud to call home.

Contact information:
Sukie shenxi@yintatech.comand Elang elangrimbadewata@yintatech.com


