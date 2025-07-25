Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
25.07.2025 23:02 Uhr
Pink Stork Honors Emma Marine With First-Ever Fightback Award: A Bold Tribute to Women

From survival to self-advocacy, Pink Stork calls on women everywhere to reclaim their fight, no matter where they are.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Pink Stork, a women-owned wellness company, has announced its first-ever Fightback Award, honoring Emma Marine, an 18-year-old who made national headlines after fighting off an attempted kidnapping. But this award isn't just about what Emma survived, it's about what she ignited.

Pink Stork | The Wellness Brand for Women

Pink Stork | The Wellness Brand for Women

Emma's story began in a Florida smoke shop, where she was violently attacked and dragged by an assailant attempting to kidnap her. Instead of freezing or surrendering, she screamed, kicked, and refused to be taken. She fought back and the world noticed. But what's even more powerful is what Emma did next: she spoke up, shared her story, and challenged the silence so many women are forced to sit in.

"Emma reminded us that fighting back doesn't only happen in moments of crisis," said Amy Upchurch, Founder and CEO of Pink Stork. "It happens in doctor's offices, classrooms, boardrooms, and quiet conversations where women are told to stay small. Emma fought for her life, but she's also inspired us to fight for ours."

The Fightback Award was created not as a recurring campaign, but as a statement, a recognition of the women who choose resistance over resignation. Emma's message is one Pink Stork believes every woman needs to hear:

"You always fight back." Emma said in a now-viral interview.

Whether it's advocating for your health, speaking up in a room where you've been ignored, or breaking generational silence, fighting back is not always loud, but it is always brave.

Emma's courage became the catalyst for something bigger at Pink Stork: a renewed commitment to standing behind women in all stages of life, not just through wellness products, but by amplifying voices that challenge the norm.

"This isn't just Emma's story," said Upchurch. "It's a wake-up call. There's a generation of women who are done being quiet. Emma showed us what it looks like to fight. We're listening and we're joining her."

Pink Stork is proud to walk alongside Emma as she continues sharing her message. Her story is no longer just about survival, it's a rallying cry for women everywhere to trust themselves, speak up, and reclaim their power.

To learn more about the Fightback Award and Emma's journey, visit www.pinkstork.com or follow @pinkstork on social media.

About Pink Stork:
Founded by Amy Upchurch, Pink Stork is a women-owned wellness company committed to supporting women through every stage of life. From fertility to postpartum and beyond into menopause, Pink Stork delivers clean, effective products and proudly stands with women who fight for their bodies, minds, and spirit.

Contact Information

Alexa Singh
PR Manager
alexa@pinkstork.com
(904) 263-8334

SOURCE: Pink Stork



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/pink-stork-honors-emma-marine-with-first-ever-fightback-award-a-bold-t-1053130

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
