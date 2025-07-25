Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE: METL) (OTC Pink: JNCCF) (FSE: D68) ("Metalite" or the "Company") announces the consolidation of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one post-consolidation Common Share for every ten pre-consolidation Common Shares as at July 25, 2025 (the "Consolidation"). It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis at market opening on July 30, 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 591236302 and the new ISIN will be CA5912363028.

Shareholders with physical certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company (the "Transfer Agent"). All registered shareholders will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Transfer Agent, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary on the procedures for processing the Consolidation of their Common Shares, and for determining their post-Consolidation positions.

Further details regarding the Consolidation are provided in the Company's information circular dated December 31, 2024 which can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Metalite Resources Inc.

Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer with a precious metals focused project in NSW, Australia.

