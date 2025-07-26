Garland, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Amberton University announced today the completion of a comprehensive overhaul, revamping all courses and significantly expanding its program offerings for the 2025-2026 academic year.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11096/260060_0ab7f4a11450e8e4_001full.jpg

This initiative includes innovative AI integration, a highly career-focused curriculum, and expanded healthcare and business programs.

"All Amberton courses have been completely updated with modern, real-world skills and AI competencies," stated Dr. Carol A. Palmer, President of Amberton University.

Established over 50 years ago, Amberton University is renowned for its affordable, flexible education tailored specifically for working adults.

Major Curriculum Overhaul

Amberton has updated every course offered, clearly defining industry-driven skills across key programs such as project management, finance, clinical mental health counseling, and school counseling.

This strategic initiative enhances graduates' career readiness and significantly boosts their practical value to employers.

A Leader in AI Literacy

Amberton is among the first fully AI-literate campuses nationwide, integrating AI competencies into every course. Business courses emphasize AI-driven strategies, Finance courses incorporate AI-based financial analysis, and Counseling courses explore AI-assisted therapeutic interventions.

The newly launched Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence program emphasizes responsible and strategic AI implementation. Students gain practical, hands-on learning experiences through an interactive AI Testing Environment, building tangible portfolios that demonstrate their AI proficiency.

New Degree Programs and Certificates

Amberton has introduced four critical new degree programs aligned with market demands:

Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence

Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) - This program is designed for individuals aiming to excel in executive and managerial positions within the healthcare sector.

- This program is designed for individuals aiming to excel in executive and managerial positions within the healthcare sector. MBA in Finance - Focusing on fintech, cryptocurrency, blockchain, and advanced financial analytics.

- Focusing on fintech, cryptocurrency, blockchain, and advanced financial analytics. Master of Science in Training & Development - Addressing the increasing demand for workforce training and digital education.

Additionally, nine practical certificate programs have been added as pathways toward full degrees, tailored to immediate industry needs.

Commitment to Affordable, Quality Education

Amberton maintains its position as one of the most affordable institutions nationwide, clearly outlining a transparent tuition model on its website. By avoiding unnecessary infrastructure costs, Amberton provides affordability without compromising educational quality.

Faculty Voices and Industry Expertise

Amberton faculty incorporate professional expertise directly into their instruction:

Dr. Don Hebbard, Counseling : "Our students graduate ready to immediately make a difference, both professionally and personally."

: "Our students graduate ready to immediately make a difference, both professionally and personally." Dr. Deborah Hill, Human Development : "We're providing education that's immediately relevant to the workforce, not just theory."

: "We're providing education that's immediately relevant to the workforce, not just theory." Dr. Ron Norris, Healthcare Administration : "Amberton's new healthcare program fills a critical need for qualified leaders in a rapidly growing healthcare sector."

: "Amberton's new healthcare program fills a critical need for qualified leaders in a rapidly growing healthcare sector." Dr. John Sinclair, AI Program Coordinator : "Amberton's AI curriculum uniquely positions graduates to become ethical, innovative leaders in AI implementation."

: "Amberton's AI curriculum uniquely positions graduates to become ethical, innovative leaders in AI implementation." Dr. Ken Johnson, Clinical Mental Health: "We remain highly responsive to student needs, continuously improving our counseling program to reflect current mental health practices."

Student Success and Outcomes

"This major overhaul is not just an update. It's Amberton's commitment to preparing our students for success in a rapidly changing world," stated Dr. Palmer. "Our students deserve an education that makes practical sense, and that's exactly what Amberton delivers."

Interested students and professionals can apply easily and at no cost via the university's streamlined admission portal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260060

SOURCE: The Empathy Firm