Norman Reedus Launches bigbaldhead Bourbon

bigbaldhead bourbon is here-and it's making its debut live at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The premium bourbon, created by legendary actor, producer, photographer, biker, and all-around icon Norman Reedus, was unveiled today to fans, press, and whiskey lovers in Hall H at Comic-Con.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Drawing its name from Reedus's signature company, bigbaldhead bourbon encapsulates Reedus's wild, free-spirited ethos and dedication to quality art. It's bold, complex, and as unapologetically original as the trio behind it.

"bigbaldhead bourbon has been a long time coming, shares Reedus. "It's got attitude, it's got edge. It's something we built to share with the misfits, the wild ones - those that chase life. This high-quality bourbon is meant for winding down and to be felt as much as tasted."

Crafted alongside co-founders acclaimed producer James Acheson and powerhouse agent Jay Cohen, bigbaldhead bourbon's vibe is gritty, unfiltered, and original, a whiskey made to pour when the stories start flowing.

Acheson, known for producing edgy, cinematic stories, added, "We wanted to craft something authentic-something that had character, real craftsmanship, and serious flavor. This is the kind of drink you share with good friends at the end of a long day."

Cohen, who has long championed maverick voices and ventures in entertainment, sees bigbaldhead bourbon as more than a drink: "It's storytelling in liquid form. This is a brand with roots, bite, and serious personality."

bigbaldhead bourbon will be holding limited releases. Please visit bigbaldheadwhiskey.com for more information.

Each bottle features a custom design highlighting the iconic bigbaldhead skull logo, which Reedus also has tattooed on the back of his right hand.

bigbaldhead bourbon - for those who live fully and drink well. Badass in a glass. Now Pouring.

To order your bottle-or to find out where we're pouring next-visit: http://www.bigbaldheadwhiskey.com

