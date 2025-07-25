Anzeige
WKN: 856767 | ISIN: US0321591051
NASDAQ
23.07.25 | 19:34
22,480 US-Dollar
-2,68 % -0,620
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMREP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMREP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2025 22:42 Uhr
5 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMREP Corporation: AMREP Reports Fiscal 2025 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $12,716,000, or $2.37 per diluted share, for its 2025 fiscal year ended April 30, 2025 compared to net income of $6,690,000, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. Revenues were $49,694,000 for fiscal 2025 and $51,369,000 for fiscal 2024.

More information about the Company's financial performance in 2025 and 2024 may be found in AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-K which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP's website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/). As a result of many factors, including the nature and timing of specific transactions and the type and location of land or homes being sold, revenues, average selling prices and related gross margins from land sales or home sales can vary significantly from period to period and prior results are not necessarily a good indication of what may occur in future periods.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Twelve Months Ended April 30,
2025 2024
Revenues $49,694,000 $51,369,000
Net income $12,716,000 $6,690,000
Income per share - basic $2.39 $1.26
Income per share - diluted $2.37 $1.25
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 5,318,000 5,300,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 5,369,000 5,347,000
FOR:AMREP Corporation
850 West Chester Pike, Suite 205
Havertown, PA 19083
CONTACT:Adrienne M. Uleau
Chief Financial Officer and Vice President
(610) 487-0907

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
