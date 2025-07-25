Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 26.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2025 22:42 Uhr
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
June 30 June 30 June 30
2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net Sales $72,624 $65,670 $131,484 $116,026 $264,043 $228,900
Cost of Sales 44,760 45,871 85,798 80,431 171,491 158,123
Gross Profit $27,864 $19,799 $45,686 $35,595 $92,552 $70,777
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 13,332 11,417 24,865 21,775 49,338 84,743
Operating Income (Loss) $14,532 $8,382 $20,821 $13,820 $43,214 $(13,966)
Interest Income (Expense) 578 70 607 (1,178) 1,484 (1,351)
Other Income 50 506 114 2,050 441 3,383
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $15,160 $8,958 $21,542 $14,692 $45,139 $(11,934)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 3,531 2,154 4,985 3,439 10,163 (4,817)
Net Income (Loss) $11,629 $6,804 $16,557 $11,253 $34,976 $(7,117)
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share -- Basic and Diluted $17.80 $7.26 $23.02 $11.13 $37.40 ($6.79)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six Months Ended
June 30
2025 2024
Net Income $16,557 $11,253
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 2,015 (780)
Comprehensive Income $18,572 $10,473
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30 December 31
2025 2024
Cash and Cash Equivalents $21,678 $21,169
Marketable Securities 29,929 24,446
Accounts Receivable, net 47,032 31,266
Inventories (FIFO) 45,417 40,905
LIFO Reserve (21,899) (20,146)
Inventories (LIFO) 23,518 20,759
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 54 39
Other Current Assets 5,442 4,933
Current Assets $127,653 $102,612
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 63,264 50,754
Right of Use Assets 2,290 2,235
Other Assets 165 1,862
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 1,932 1,211
Total Assets $195,304 $158,674
Accounts Payable $12,998 $17,588
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 468 3,466
Current Lease Liabilities 371 336
Advance Billings 39,572 26,788
Billings in Excess of Cost 19,792 7,635
Other Current Liabilities 19,556 15,591
Current Liabilities $92,757 $71,404
Long-Term Debt 5,499 5,096
Other Long-Term Liabilities 692 2,329
Lease Liabilities 993 896
Total Liabilities $99,941 $79,725
Shareholders' Investment 95,363 78,949
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $195,304 $158,674
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
June 30 December 31
2025 2024
Book Value per Common Share $102.52 $84.27
Total Shares Outstanding 930,183 936,837
Backlog $234,212 $153,685
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total
Balance, December 31, 2024 $1,508 $9,708 $96,037 $(22,697) $(5,607) $78,949
Add (Deduct):
Net Income 16,557 16,557
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax 2,015 2,015
Dividends (495) (495)
Treasury Stock Acquisition (1,663) (1,663)
Other -
Balance, June 30, 2025 $1,508 $9,708 $112,099 $(24,360) $(3,592) $95,363
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Operating Activities:
Net Income $16,557 $11,253
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense - (16)
Depreciation & Amortization 3,380 3,427
Deferred Tax Expense 288 -
Loss on Disposal of Equipment 469 175
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment - (106)
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (15,765) (9,354)
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (16) -
(Inc) Dec in Inventories (2,256) 1,290
(Inc) in Prepayments (782) (2,389)
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (579) (80)
Dec in Other Assets 2,026 738
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (4,589) 4,242
(Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax 913 (1,165)
Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses 3,088 (227)
Inc (Dec) in Advanced Billings 12,784 (8,519)
Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 12,156 8,306
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating - 57
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (156) (53)
Inc (Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 17 (78)
(Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities (1,730) (93)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $25,805 $7,408
Investing Activities
Intangibles - -
Purchases of Marketable Securities (16,464) (24,649)
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 10,981 38,522
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment - 131
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (13,850) (6,612)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $(19,333) $7,392
Financing Activities
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (50) (22)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (5,186) (751)
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 2,136 754
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (1,864) (422)
Dividends Paid (495) (378)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions (1,664) (11,910)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $(7,123) $(12,729)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 1,160 (545)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $509 $1,526
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 21,169 1,883
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $21,678 $3,409

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2025 2024 Variance
Domestic$58,928 $52,830 $6,098
Mueller BV$13,796 $13,164 $632
Eliminations$(100)$(324) $224
Net Revenue$72,624 $65,670 $6,954

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2025 2024 Variance
Domestic$109,005 $91,707 $17,298
Mueller BV$22,579 $24,989 $(2,410)
Eliminations$(100)$(670) $570
Net Revenue$131,484 $116,026 $15,458

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2025 2024 Variance
Domestic$219,480 $180,833 $38,647
Mueller BV$45,548 $49,322 $(3,774)
Eliminations$(985)$(1,255) $270
Net Revenue$264,043 $228,900 $35,143

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2025 2024 Variance
Domestic$10,922 $6,027 $4,895
Mueller BV$694 $774 $(80)
Eliminations$13 $3 $10
Net Income$11,629 $6,804 $4,825

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2025 2024 Variance
Domestic$16,350 $10,075 $6,275
Mueller BV$200 $1,148 $(948)
Eliminations$7 $30 $(23)
Net Income$16,557 $11,253 $5,304

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2025 2024 Variance
Domestic$34,609 $(10,408) $45,017
Mueller BV$388 $3,285 $(2,897)
Eliminations$(21)$6 $(27)
Net Income (Loss)$34,976 $(7,117) $42,093

B. June 30, 2025 backlog is $234.2 million compared to $187.3 million at June 30, 2024. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $223.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $181.2 million at June 30, 2024. The $42.4 million increase in U.S. backlog is primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment, which grew $41.8 million from June 2024 to June 2025. The majority of this increase is related to our pharmaceutical customers, which continue to drive our improvement in revenue and net income over the prior year. In our European Operations, the backlog has increased from the prior year -- $11.3 million at June 30, 2025 versus $6.5 million on June 30, 2024.

C. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is up over the prior year by $6.9 million for the three months; $10.3 million for six months and $20.1 million for the trailing twelve months primarily from strong results in the Industrial Equipment segment.

Ended June 30
Three Months Six Months Twelve Months
(In Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024
Domestic Net Income$10,922$6,027 $16,350$10,075 $34,610$(10,408)
Income Tax Expense$3,292$1,899 $4,920$3,070 $10,002$(4,560)
Domestic EBT - GAAP$14,214$7,926 $21,270$13,145 $44,612$(14,968)
LIFO Adjustment$369$(246) $1,752$(463) $587$(619)
Pension Adjustment$-$- $-$- $-$41,774
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$14,583$7,680 $23,022$12,682 $45,199$26,187


D. On May 8, 2025, the tender offer, announced on March 31, 2025, expired with 6,654 shares being tendered for a total of $1,663,500.

E. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.07 for June 2024, 1.04 for December 2024, and 1.17 for June 2025.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements", which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2024 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.