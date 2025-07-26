Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V.: Grupo Bafar Reports Second quarter 2025 Results

CHIHUAHUA, México, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, S.A.B. de C.V. (BIVA: BAFARB), a leading and benchmark company in the national food sector, announced its results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting sustained growth driven by innovation, digitalization, and expansion strategies across all its divisions.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales: $7,931 million of pesos, with a growth of 15.5%.

Operating income: $1,439 million of pesos, with an operating margin of 18.1%.

EBITDA: $1,696 million of pesos, with a registered growth of 13.8%.

Net income: $1,580 million of pesos, with a net margin of 19.9%.

During the quarter, Grupo Bafar maintained its trajectory of growth and rentability, outperforming again its historic record in quarterly earnings. This performance was a result of a combination of greater volume of sales, improvements in the product mix with higher value-added products, and a cost disciplined operation.

Bafar Alimentos reported sales $7,567 million of pesos in the second quarter, an increment of 14.7$ compared to the same period of last year. This growth was reflected across all sales channels, with notable performance in the United States and the strengthening of the retail channel, driven by the expansion of its own stores.

EBITDA reached $989 million of pesos presenting a growth of 16.4% and a margin of 13.2%. The investments in this division amounted to $651 million of pesos and were focused in the amplification of its distribution center in Chihuahua, the construction of CEDIS in El Paso, Texas, and in automatization and digitalization projects.

Fibra Nova reported earnings of $392 million of pesos, a growth of 27.5% compared to 2Q24, this growth is primarily attributed to the commencement of rental agreements with new tenants like ZF, Brake Parts, ATI Ladish and Veritiv.

EBITDA reached figures of $374 million of pesos with an increase of 34.4% and with a margin of 95.4%. The investments of the quarter totaled $752 million of pesos, destined primarily to industrial developments like Parque Norte Chihuahua y the conclusion of Parque Juarez I.

Net Cash debt was reduced by 17.3% compared to the same quarter of last year, and the LTV ratio stood at 24.5%, strengthening the divisions financial position.

The Financial Division of Grupo Bafar reaffirm its solidity through a placement of $1,196 million of pesos, as a result of strong demand for financing and factoring from PYMEs and strategic suppliers.

The earning for the quarter amounted to $284 million of pesos, an increase of 35.5% interannual. The operating Income reached $78 million of pesos, meanwhile the EBITDA reached a total of $79 million of pesos. The non-performing loan ratio remained healthy at a 2.3% and progress was made in the expansion of B Cash, with more than 500 new active cards in new regions.

Heading into the second half od the year, Grupo Bafar will continue executing its strategic plan focused in efficiency, digitalization and commercial expansion. With a solid financial structure, a diversified offering, and a committed team, the company is well positioned to maintain its growth and continue contributing positively to the economic and social development of Mexico.

"In Grupo Bafar, we reaffirm our pledge with excellency, innovation, and rentability. These results reflect the resilience of our business model and the dedication of our team. We will continue strengthening our division to continue generating sustainable value for the benefit of our stakeholders.", highlighted Eugenio Baeza, CEO.

