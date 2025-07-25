Mega Matrix Corp: U.S.-Listed Mega Matrix Enters Stablecoin Sector with Strategic Transformation and $16 Million Financing

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid increasingly clear global regulatory frameworks for stablecoins, the asset class is moving beyond its experimental phase and entering a period of institutionalized growth. Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE American: MPU) recently announced the completion of a $16 million private placement and officially launched its strategic expansion into the stablecoin sector. This marks a critical step in the Company's transformation into a structured participant in the evolving global digital financial infrastructure.

The private placement attracted a number of crypto -focused funds and industry professionals, reflecting strong market recognition of and confidence in Mega Matrix's strategic direction. According to the Company, the proceeds will be primarily used to build a stablecoin asset allocation system and on-chain yield mechanisms, with a focus on developing "corporate treasury strategies" leveraging stablecoins and governance tokens.

In fact, the corporate treasury strategy is becoming a key asset allocation method among technology and crypto companies. One group, represented by MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), has adopted Bitcoin as its core reserve asset, maintaining long-term holdings and actively increasing exposure-a strategy mirrored by companies like Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA). Another group is turning to Ethereum as a treasury asset, with notable examples including SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT). These companies leverage Ethereum 's composability and ecosystem synergies to construct new liquidity infrastructure.

Compared with other digital assets, stablecoins offer low volatility, on-chain yield potential, and stronger regulatory compatibility-making them rapidly emerge as the next generation of "treasury assets." Their global liquidity and auditability make them well-suited for diverse capital management scenarios and increasingly attractive to institutional participants.

"Stablecoins are emerging as the foundational anchor of the digital financial system," said Songtao Jia, Chief Strategy Officer of Mega Matrix. "We anticipate that the next wave of growth in digital assets will be driven by treasury strategies centered on stablecoins. In today's interest rate environment, stablecoins capable of generating reliable on-chain yields represent an extremely scarce and valuable class of assets."

Mega Matrix has already initiated allocation into mainstream stablecoins and governance tokens, and is in active discussions with several globally leading stablecoin issuers. The collaboration is expected to cover areas such as asset allocation and integration of on-chain yield mechanisms.

From Bitcoin as "digital gold," to Ethereum as the "smart asset protocol," stablecoins are now becoming the new cornerstone of enterprise digital asset allocation. Mega Matrix's transformation may signal the beginning of a broader institutional embrace of yield-generating, transparent, and composable on-chain financial tools.

