Samstag, 26.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

WKN: 936891 | ISIN: US5381461012 | Ticker-Symbol: LVO
Tradegate
25.07.25 | 19:01
0,842 Euro
-2,64 % -0,023
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 23:30 Uhr
17 Leser
LivePerson, Inc.: LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

LivePerson established the Inducement Plan for the purpose of providing equity-based incentive awards to new hires and has done so during active periods of hiring. As such, LivePerson made grants under the Inducement Plan on various dates in connection with recent employee hirings which occurred during the first quarter of 2025.

In July, LivePerson granted inducement awards to newly hired employees consisting of 1 grant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") in respect of an aggregate of 16,000 shares of LivePerson's common stock. In May, LivePerson granted inducement awards consisting of 2 grants of RSUs in respect of an aggregate of 51,000 shares of common stock. In April and June, LivePerson granted no inducement awards. These RSUs will vest 50% per year over 2 years, subject to each grantee's continued employment over the scheduled vesting date.

All of the RSUs are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each RSU award that was granted under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement that was material to the grantee's entering into employment with LivePerson.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a leader in trusted enterprise conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands - including HSBC, Virgin Media and Chipotle - use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson.com.

Investor Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
