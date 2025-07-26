Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 26.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBLS | ISIN: US75903M3097 | Ticker-Symbol: 2YZ
Berlin
25.07.25 | 08:41
2,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.07.2025 01:31 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Pearl Equities LLC: Black Pearl Equities, LLC Announces Tender Offer to Purchase Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Pearl Equities, LLC ("Black Pearl") announced a tender offer on July 18, 2025 to purchase up to 49.9% of the outstanding common shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: RHEP) at a price of $4.25 per share in cash. The offer expires at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 31, 2025, unless extended by Black Pearl.

This tender offer provides an opportunity for Regional Health Properties shareholders seeking liquidity and an alternative to holding their investment in the company. Shareholders who prefer not to participate in the company's future direction may elect to tender their shares at a premium to recent market trading prices.

The offer is subject to specific conditions, including but not limited to, obtaining valid tenders for a minimum of 45% of the outstanding shares, the waiver or amendment of any applicable rights plans or ownership limitations by Regional Health Properties, and no occurrence of material adverse changes to the company's financial or operational condition. Detailed terms and conditions of the tender offer are described fully in the Schedule TO filed by Black Pearl Equities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 17, 2025.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities. No financial information or advice is provided other than informing shareholders of the tender price versus the current trading price of the Company's common shares. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Schedule TO, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1004724/000121390025065348/sctot0725_blackpearl.htm Offer to Purchase, and related documentation filed with the SEC as they contain important information about the offer. Shareholders should remain alert for further announcements from Black Pearl regarding any updates or changes to the tender offer. These materials are available at no charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Black Pearl Equities at [email protected]

Abe Schwartz
Chief Executive Officer
Black Pearl Equities LLC
(212) 235-1367

SOURCE Black Pearl Equities LLC

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.