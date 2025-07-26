Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
Ali & Ziyad Take Over WePlay to Host the "Voice Star Show"

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a whirlwind of joy sweeping across the Arab social scene! The globally leading social entertainment platform WePlay proudly announces that the Middle East's superstar duo ??? ????? (Ali & Ziyad) will exclusively land on the WePlay Official Voice Room on July 28, 2025, from 19:00 to 20:30 (AST). Brace yourselves for a laughter-filled, surprise-packed "Voice Star Show"!

Image provided by WePlay

Who Are Ali & Ziyad? The 7.85 Million Followers' Joy Architects!

Ali & Ziyad are the Arab world's beloved comedy icons, renowned for their unique humor and relatable creative content. With over 7.85 million loyal followers across major platforms, their universe features:

  • Side-splitting Pranks: Unpredictable antics that leave you in stitches.
  • Heartwarming/Funny Family Moments: Heartfelt yet hilarious interactions with loved ones.
  • Mischievous Friend Shenanigans: Comical escapades with their squad.
  • Epic Fails & Swag: Authentic charm-self-deprecating yet confident.

Their content consistently trends on TikTok, Snapchat, Jaco.live, and YouTube, making them undeniable masters of fun. Now, they're bringing this infectious energy directly to the WePlay community!

Exclusive Live Extravaganza on WePlay!

Tune in on July 28, 2025, at 19:00 (AST) for the "Voice Star Show" and experience:

  1. Zero-Distance Interaction: Chat live with Ali & Ziyad! Your questions, shoutouts, or wild ideas might get a shoutout!
  2. Surprise Giveaways: Join multiple thrilling raffles for mystery gifts curated by Ali & Ziyad and exclusive WePlay perks!
  3. Top Fan Honors: Witness leaderboard stars being celebrated live!
  4. Red Envelope Rain: Brace for a downpour of digital cash gifts and virtual rewards-speed wins!
  5. Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes?: With their signature flair, expect unplanned pranks or personal stories-surprises await!

About WePlay

WePlay, under Singapore-based WeJoy, is a next-generation global social entertainment platform dedicated to immersive, interactive experiences. Its Voice Room feature fosters intimate, vibrant connections between fans and idols. The collaboration with Ali & Ziyad merges platform innovation with influencer charisma, creating a one-of-a-kind online celebration. Moving forward, WePlay will partner with more Middle Eastern top creators to build a star-powered live matrix, reshaping global entertainment through "games as a medium, socializing as the core, and stars as the bond."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736670/Image_WePlay.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ali--ziyad-take-over-weplay-to-host-the-voice-star-show-302511850.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
