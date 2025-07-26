Lucidly Launches A New Platform to Redefine Website Proofing and Collaboration

Lucidly, a new platform for visual review and collaboration, is launching to streamline how creative agencies and freelancers review websites. Lucidly makes it easy to leave comments, track feedback, and manage QA all in one place and in real-time.

AKRON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 26, 2025 / Lucidly today announced the official launch of its all-in-one visual feedback and task collaboration platform designed for agencies, freelancers, and product teams working on web projects. The new platform streamlines website proofing and quality assurance workflows by combining visual commenting with built-in task tracking.

Lucidly offers users a unified space to leave visual comments directly on live websites and manage those comments as actionable tasks in real time. This allows teams to collaborate more efficiently, stay organized, and reduce the need for separate project management tools.

Key platform features include:

Collaborator Flexibility - All plans support unlimited team and client collaborators with no additional user fees, reducing friction for growing teams.

Agency-Centered Design - Built specifically for creative and technical service providers, Lucidly emphasizes speed, usability, and focused functionality without unnecessary complexity.

User-Friendly Interface - A clean and intuitive layout ensures clients and stakeholders can participate in reviews without technical experience or onboarding time.

Reliable Support and Responsiveness - The Lucidly team resolves over 99% of reported issues within 24-72 hours and regularly incorporates customer feedback into product updates.

Simple, Transparent Pricing - Monthly plans begin at $9, with higher tiers offering expanded capabilities at competitive rates.

Lucidly aims to serve as a practical solution for teams seeking a focused, affordable way to manage web feedback cycles without relying on multiple disconnected tools. The platform is now available to new users, with a 10-day free trial and optional lifetime access packages currently being offered.

About Lucidly

Lucidly is a software company based in Akron, Ohio, focused on building simple, effective tools for design and development teams. Its flagship platform provides a streamlined way to capture, organize, and act on website feedback in real time.

Media Contact

Organization: Lucidly

Contact Person Name: Shane Gauthier

Website: https://www.lucidly.so/

Email: press@lucidly.so

City: Akron

State: OH

Country: United States

SOURCE: Lucidly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lucidly-launches-a-new-platform-to-redefine-website-proofing-and-1053247