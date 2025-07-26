KEENON Robotics: KEENON Debuts First Bipedal Humanoid Service Robot at WAIC, Showcasing Role-Specific Embodied AI Solutions

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world premiere of KEENON Robotics' bipedal humanoid service robot, XMAN-F1, takes center stage at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 in Shanghai from July 26 to 29, where the pioneer in embodied intelligence showcases its latest innovations on the global stage for breakthrough AI advancements. Transforming its showground into an Embodied Service Experience Hub, KEENON immerses visitors in three interactive scenarios-medical station, lounge bar, and performance space-highlighting how embodied AI solution is actively reshaping future lifestyles and industrial ecosystems.

At the event, XMAN-F1 emerges as the core interactive demonstration, showcasing human-like mobility and precision in service tasks across diverse scenarios. From preparing popcorn to mixing personalized chilled beverages such as Sprite or Coke with adjustable ice levels, the robot demonstrates remarkable environmental adaptability and task execution. Scheduled stage appearances feature XMAN-F1 autonomously delivering digital presentations and product demos, powered by multimodal interaction and large language model technologies. Its fluid movements and naturalistic gestures establish it as the primary focus of attention, with visitors gathering to witness its engagement live.

The demonstration spotlights further multi-robot collaboration in specialized environments. At the medical station, the humanoid XMAN-F1 partners with logistics robot M104 to create a closed-loop smart healthcare solution. The bar area features a highlight collaboration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label-the world's leading premium whisky-where robotic bartenders work alongside delivery robot T10 to craft and serve bespoke beverages. The seamless multi-robot integration not only enhances operational efficiency but signals the dawn of robotic system interoperability, moving far beyond single-task automation.

According to IDC's latest report, KEENON leads the commercial service robot sector with 22.7% of global shipments and holds a definitive 40.4% share in food delivery robotics. At WAIC 2025, the company reinforces its market leadership while presenting its ecosystem-based strategy for cross-scenario embodied intelligence solutions. Looking ahead, KEENON will continue driving innovation in embodied intelligence, combining cutting-edge R&D and global partnerships to unlock the full potential of 'Robotics+' applications worldwide.

