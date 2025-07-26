Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 26.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.07.2025 16:48 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KEENON Robotics: KEENON Debuts First Bipedal Humanoid Service Robot at WAIC, Showcasing Role-Specific Embodied AI Solutions

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world premiere of KEENON Robotics' bipedal humanoid service robot, XMAN-F1, takes center stage at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 in Shanghai from July 26 to 29, where the pioneer in embodied intelligence showcases its latest innovations on the global stage for breakthrough AI advancements. Transforming its showground into an Embodied Service Experience Hub, KEENON immerses visitors in three interactive scenarios-medical station, lounge bar, and performance space-highlighting how embodied AI solution is actively reshaping future lifestyles and industrial ecosystems.


At the event, XMAN-F1 emerges as the core interactive demonstration, showcasing human-like mobility and precision in service tasks across diverse scenarios. From preparing popcorn to mixing personalized chilled beverages such as Sprite or Coke with adjustable ice levels, the robot demonstrates remarkable environmental adaptability and task execution. Scheduled stage appearances feature XMAN-F1 autonomously delivering digital presentations and product demos, powered by multimodal interaction and large language model technologies. Its fluid movements and naturalistic gestures establish it as the primary focus of attention, with visitors gathering to witness its engagement live.


The demonstration spotlights further multi-robot collaboration in specialized environments. At the medical station, the humanoid XMAN-F1 partners with logistics robot M104 to create a closed-loop smart healthcare solution. The bar area features a highlight collaboration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label-the world's leading premium whisky-where robotic bartenders work alongside delivery robot T10 to craft and serve bespoke beverages. The seamless multi-robot integration not only enhances operational efficiency but signals the dawn of robotic system interoperability, moving far beyond single-task automation.

According to IDC's latest report, KEENON leads the commercial service robot sector with 22.7% of global shipments and holds a definitive 40.4% share in food delivery robotics. At WAIC 2025, the company reinforces its market leadership while presenting its ecosystem-based strategy for cross-scenario embodied intelligence solutions. Looking ahead, KEENON will continue driving innovation in embodied intelligence, combining cutting-edge R&D and global partnerships to unlock the full potential of 'Robotics+' applications worldwide.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738719/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738718/2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641853/KEENON_Robotics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keenon-debuts-first-bipedal-humanoid-service-robot-at-waic-showcasing-role-specific-embodied-ai-solutions-302514419.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.