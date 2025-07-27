DEEP Robotics Showcases Core Technologies & Real-World Applications of Embodied Intelligence Robots at WAIC 2025

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2025 / On July 26, the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance kicked off in grand fashion at the Shanghai World Expo Center. DEEP Robotics, a leading innovator in embodied intelligence technology and industrial applications, took center stage at the WAIC Expo Hall. For the first time, DEEP Robotics brought real-world operation scenarios of embodied intelligence into the exhibition, showcasing the full-process inspection capabilities of industrial-grade quadruped robots on site. The latest iterations of the Lite series robots, along with multiple industry application solutions, were unveiled simultaneously, demonstrating the company's leadership in both core technology breakthroughs and real-world implementations.

This year's conference spans three days, with exhibition space exceeding 70,000 square meters for the first time, attracting over 800 leading enterprises both from home and abroad to Shanghai. Under the theme - Intelligent Connectivity for a Shared Future - the event presents a comprehensive ecosystem from AI core technologies to practical industry applications. Within its 150-square-meter immersive exhibition area, DEEP Robotics became a highlight of the event by recreating a real electric-power inspection scenario, performing live demonstrations of full-process operations, and showcasing the embodied intelligence capabilities of its newly iterated core products.

Power Inspection Scenario Faithfully Recreated, Demonstrating Industrial-Grade Capabilities

As a pioneer in industry-focused embodied intelligence solutions, DEEP Robotics built a dedicated industry demonstration zone at the exhibition, authentically recreating a power inspection scenario to vividly showcase the real-world operational capabilities of quadruped robots in industrial environments.

In the simulated power inspection setup at the booth, X30 quadruped robot took on the role of an efficient inspector, accurately identifying inspection targets such as analog gauges, digital and status meters, infrared temperature readings, and indicator lights. To simulate the endurance demands of real industrial environments, the exhibition area was also equipped with a charging pile. X30 can autonomously monitor its battery level and navigate to the charging station when needed, enabling unattended continuous operation. This setup offered visitors a clear view of the feasibility of quadruped robots replacing manual labor in high-risk, high-repetition inspection tasks. In a real-world deployment at a converter station in Zhejiang Province, DEEP Robotics' quadruped robots have already achieved an average of over 1,000 hours of fault-free operation.

The entire inspection process is managed by the self-developed DEEP Robotics Intelligent Patrol System, which provides full-cycle intelligent management and control. Utilizing intelligent recognition and self-calibration technologies, the system maintains a verified long-term recognition accuracy of over 95%. In complex environments, it can proactively respond to unexpected situations - ensuring autonomous inspection and return-to-base even in the event of network disconnection. A single system can manage multiple robot dogs simultaneously, significantly improving inspection efficiency and coverage across large-scale sites. This DEEP Robotics Intelligent Patrol System is set for official release and will accelerate the large-scale adoption of intelligent inspections by quadruped robots.

Full Product Lineup Unveiled, Showcasing Breakthroughs in Embodied Intelligence Capabilities

In the on-site product demonstration area, DEEP Robotics presented its comprehensive lineup of quadruped robots and industry-tailored application solutions, highlighting the latest advancements in key embodied intelligence technologies such as intelligent perception and interaction, as well as motion control.

Among them, Lite3 stood out as the centerpiece of the product experience zone, becoming a popular highlight for interactive engagement with visitors. In collaboration with Daily Interactive, DEEP Robotics introduced an innovative experience where attendees could interact with Lite3 in a groundbreaking way: by wearing AR glasses, users could seamlessly switch to the robot dog's first-person perspective and, without the need for a handheld controller, intuitively command the robot using gesture-based controls enabled by precise motion recognition. This immersive interaction vividly demonstrated the promising future of integrating embodied intelligence robots with large-scale AI models.

Also drawing significant attention at the exhibition were the LYNX wheeled-legged robot and its industrial variant, LYNX M20 - both of which previously went viral on domestic and international social media, sparking widespread interest and lively discussion. At WAIC 2025, the robots wowed the audience by executing a series of high-difficulty maneuvers such as continuously climbing 70cm platforms, performing "backflips into handstands," and executing "Thomas spins," showcasing their exceptional motion control and terrain adaptability.?

The flagship quadruped robot X30 was also featured alongside a range of industry-specific solutions - including intelligent power inspection, security patrol, and emergency firefighting - demonstrating DEEP Robotics' full-stack technical capabilities and scenario-driven delivery strength in deeply integrating its solutions into various industry needs.

As one of the world's most influential AI events, WAIC has provided DEEP Robotics with an exceptional platform to showcase the strength of China's embodied intelligence technologies. To date, DEEP Robotics' products and solutions have been successfully implemented in over 600 industry scenario projects across 44 countries and regions globally and 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, covering fields such as construction surveying, industrial operations and maintenance, emergency firefighting, power inspection, security patrol, and educational research.

Looking ahead, DEEP Robotics will continue to build on independent innovation, increasing its R&D investment to drive ongoing breakthroughs in core technologies. At the same time, driven by practical implementation, the company will continue to explore the unique demands of different industries, leading the way in the deep application of embodied intelligence robots across a growing range of sectors. DEEP Robotics is committed to advancing the large-scale adoption of embodied intelligence and contributing to a more efficient, safer, and smarter future for industries worldwide.

