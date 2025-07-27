Anzeige
???? ????? ?????? ??????? ????????: Saudi Electricity Company Achieves 30% Increase in 2025 Sustainability Rating Compared to 2024, According to S&P

The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has achieved a significant milestone in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, as evaluated by S&P Global.

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2025 / The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has achieved a significant milestone in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, as evaluated by S&P Global. The company scored 65 out of 100, marking a 30% increase compared to its 2024 score, and an 85% improvement over its 2023 rating. This accomplishment highlights SEC's strategic progress and reinforces its position as a regional leader and a benchmark for sustainable excellence in the energy sector. Notably, SEC's score exceeds the global utilities sector average of 39 points by 66%, demonstrating its strong commitment to sustainable development. The rating reflects SEC's comprehensive institutional commitment to sustainability, driven by effective governance frameworks, ambitious strategies, and tangible improvements in environmental and social performance. SEC also showcased proactive disclosure aligned with leading international sustainability reporting standards. This progress further underscores SEC's alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in advancing sustainable energy, enhancing transparency, strengthening investor confidence, and adopting global ESG best practices. SEC reaffirmed its commitment to continuously improving its ESG performance by deeply embedding sustainability across all operations, positioning itself as a trusted and responsible energy provider both regionally and globally.

Contact Information

Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)
Media Relations Department
alkahrabacare@se.com.sa
Unified Call Center: 920000222

SOURCE: ???? ????? ?????? ??????? ????????



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/saudi-electricity-company-achieves-30-increase-in-2025-sustainability-rating-compared-to-1053326

