Tertiary Extracts Otautahi Ltd: TEO Partners With MarketWell Nutrition to Launch Ovitage in North America - the World's Most Complete Collagen

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2025 / Tertiary Extracts Otautahi Ltd (TEO) is excited to announce its partnership with MarketWell Nutrition Inc. to represent and distribute Ovitage®, the world's most complete collagen, in the United States and global markets.

Ovitage® is a premium New Zealand sheep collagen produced through TEO's patented extraction process, delivering exceptional bioavailability and efficacy. Combining Type I and Type III forms of collagen, Ovitage® supports skin elasticity, joint mobility, muscle recovery, and overall wellness. Sourced from New Zealand's ethical, grass-fed sheep farming sector, up-cycled Ovitage® is not linked to South American rainforest depletion (bovine collagen) or fishery depletion (marine collagen). In addition, unlike other forms of collagen, Ovitage® contains natural cystine, which accelerates collagen's already recognized benefits to hair, skin, and nails, among other benefits.

A Strategic Partnership for Market Growth

"We're excited to partner with MarketWell Nutrition to accelerate our go-to-market strategy," said Paul Sapsford, Founder & Co-CEO of TEO. "TEO brings powerful and proprietary science, a commitment to women's health, and robust supply capacity, while MarketWell adds deep market knowledge and insight into key trends and segments. Together, we will create significant opportunities for brands seeking growth in North America."

"We're proud to help bring TEO's sustainable, New Zealand-sourced Ovitage® to the global market," said Doug Lynch, CEO of MarketWell Nutrition. "Ovitage® is a game-changer - sustainable, unique, and ready to make a global impact."

Unique Science, Unmet Market Needs

"New Zealand's traceable, ethically sourced sheepskins offer a collagen source that has been largely overlooked in the massive collagen market," said Dr. Rob Kelly, Founder & CSO of TEO. "Our patented Ovitage® process isolates unique proteins rich in amino acids like cystine, which supports hair, nails, and gut health in menopausal women, and branched-chain amino acids, which help maintain lean body mass in ageing adults."

About Tertiary Extracts Otautahi Ltd (TEO)

TEO is a New Zealand-based company specializing in high-quality, bioactive ingredients for the nutraceutical, cosmetic, and wellness industries. Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, TEO develops innovative solutions with superior bioavailability and efficacy. For more information go to TertiaryExtracts.com

About MarketWell Nutrition Inc.

MarketWell Nutrition is a global consulting and business development firm specializing in the marketing and sales of innovative nutritional ingredients and health-focused consumer brands. With decades of combined industry expertise and a strong international network, MarketWell helps ingredient suppliers and brand owners accelerate growth through strategic partnerships and education-driven sales initiatives. For more information go to MarketWellNutrition.com

