Duluth, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2025) - Andersen, Tate & Carr, P.C., a full-service law practice in Georgia, is happy to support the Gwinnett Great Days of Service event that will take place in October 2025. The company's involvement shows how deeply committed it is to community service and charitable activities, which is a core value for the business. Andersen, Tate & Carr, P.C. believes that serving others is a way of life. Employees spend a lot of time and energy on community projects all year round.





Gwinnett Great Days of Service is the biggest community volunteer program in Gwinnett County. Every fall, the program brings together thousands of volunteers from businesses, schools, civic groups, and nonprofits for a powerful weekend of building community, making connections, and making a difference. This group effort meets some of Gwinnett's most urgent needs by working to end hunger, homelessness, and food insecurity, as well as helping veterans, elders, people with disabilities, and education. The Gwinnett Great Days of Service weekend in 2025 will be from October 17 to 19. From September 1 to October 16, 2025, people can sign up to volunteer for the event.

The employees and lawyers at Andersen, Tate & Carr often do things to help the community. People in the community know its lawyers as leaders since they serve on the executive boards of several non-profit and philanthropic organizations. The company also takes part in activities like Gwinnett's Great Days of Service and the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, in addition to these positions. A lot of the lawyers at the business are also members and leaders of civic groups like Kiwanis Clubs and Rotary Clubs.

The company also believes in helping the next generation by working with programs like the Gwinnett County Public School's QUEST Gifted Internship and the Gwinnett School of Math Science & Technology's Junior Fellowship Experience and Senior Capstone Experience to teach and mentor high school students.

This long-standing commitment to community involvement is shown by the fact that the company hosted its 27th annual Relay for Life Cookout on April 18, 2025. The event included live music, games, and a silent auction, all of which were meant to raise money for cancer research and bring the community together.

About Andersen, Tate & Carr

The company, which is known for its wide range of legal services in Georgia, including those for personal injury lawyers in Georgia, says that helping others is its core value. As their website shows, Andersen, Tate & Carr (ATC) offers a wide range of legal services in various sectors. The firm's continued support for the Gwinnett Great Days of Service program shows how much they care about the community that helps them with their legal job.

